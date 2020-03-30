6.2 C
Elmira
Monday, March 30, 2020
Police Report

Tips for businesses ordered to shut down during pandemic

The province having ordered all non-essential businesses to close for two weeks starting Tuesday night, police have issued a series of tips for business...
Police Report

Police advise to be aware of increase in CRA scams

Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Greater Toronto Area Financial Crime Unit would like to further warn the public of the ongoing...
Police Report

March is Fraud Prevention Month, with public warned to take precautions

March is Fraud Prevention Month, with officials noting thousands of Canadians fall victim to fraud every year. In 2019,...
Police Report

Deputy chief to retire from Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police this week announced deputy chief Kevin Chalk will retire after 38 years of service. Chalk, who will officially retire...
Crime Stoppers
Crime Stoppers: Waterloo Region

HESPELER RD, CAMBRIDGE, ON Canada

Crime of the Week: March 30, 2020 Case#: 1717

Offence: Distraction Theft Date: Feb 13, 2020

On February 11, 2020, Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a theft at a telecommunications store in Cambridge Mall, where the suspects stole two phones using distraction techniques.

At approximately 7:40 p.m., two suspects stole the phones while one suspect watched and the other engaged staff in a conversation. The parties then fled the store and left in a black BMW car.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime. You won't be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Toll Free: 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

Police Report

Police wrap up holiday R.I.D.E program with over 10K stops

Waterloo Regional Police checked 10,734 vehicles during the holiday R.I.D.E. program, which wrapped up January 4. Police held 44...
