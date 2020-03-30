HESPELER RD, CAMBRIDGE, ON Canada

Crime of the Week: March 30, 2020 Case#: 1717
Offence: Distraction Theft Date: Feb 13, 2020
On February 11, 2020, Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a theft at a telecommunications store in Cambridge Mall, where the suspects stole two phones using distraction techniques.
At approximately 7:40 p.m., two suspects stole the phones while one suspect watched and the other engaged staff in a conversation. The parties then fled the store and left in a black BMW car.
