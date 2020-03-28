5.7 C
Elmira
Sunday, March 29, 2020
Back Issues
Advertising
Covid19Local News
COVID-19 Pandemic Coverage

Observer deemed an essential service

Washing your hands after reading the paper is always a good idea

Observer Admin
By Observer Admin
15
0

On March 23 the Ontario government ordered the closure of all “non-essential” businesses in the province as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The closures took effect at 11:59 March 24 and would last for at least 2 weeks.

Essential services may continue operations to maintain supply chains and ensure the people of Ontario have access to necessities, including information.

The Observer office is open for staff only and are practicing social distancing and following established protocols including regular sanitizing of common areas, hand-washing, adjusted work hours and staying home if any symptoms arise.

Editorial staff will practice social distancing with any interactions with the public and will primarily reach out through phone, email and our website to communicate.

The Observer requests that you phone our office 519-669-5790, email info@woolwichobserver.com (or directly to the person) or find the appropriate submission forms at ads.observerxtra.com

Can you catch COVID-19 from handling newspapers?

First, there are no known cases of the coronavirus being transmitted to someone via a paper or package arriving at their house. You would be much more likely to get it from a delivery person if you came into face-to-face contact with someone who was sick, as unlikely as that might be.

Second, we have implemented measures to ensure carriers observe all precautions, including self-isolation if they have traveled, and do not deliver if they are at risk. We separate them at our building when they pick up newspapers. They are now picking up papers in a drive-through lineup so they do not get out of their vehicles.

Third, newspapers do not come in contact with humans until they are handed to carriers. The newsprint goes on presses, finished papers go on conveyors to bundling stations, where bundles of papers are wrapped. These bundles are handed to carriers by shippers wearing gloves.

Fourth, like in so many other situations, if you handle something and touch a surface, wash your hands afterward. The same goes for newspapers. Washing hands after reading it is a good idea.

#StayStrongWR We're all in this together.

  In times of crisis there's always room for some good news. Let us know what is happening in your neighbourhoods.

Submit A News Tip
Covid19

Tracking Coronavirus COVID-19 by country

Observer Admin - 0
Data by Johns Hopkins CCSE
Get the full story ...
Covid19

Avoid all non-essential public gatherings, health officials advise

Steve Kannon - 0
There is no safe number when it comes to public gatherings, says the region’s acting medical officer of health.
Get the full story ...
Covid19

Number of coronavirus cases now at 69 in Waterloo Region

Steve Kannon - 0
Public Health is now reporting 69 cases of coronavirus in Waterloo Region, about 36 of them presumptive as of this morning (Friday).
Get the full story ...
Covid19

Region sees doubling of presumptive cases of coronavirus

Steve Kannon - 0
Public Health is now reporting 58 cases of coronavirus in Waterloo Region, about 33 of them presumptive as of this morning (Wednesday).
Get the full story ...
Covid19

State of emergency declared in Waterloo Region

Steve Kannon - 0
Waterloo Region and its seven area municipalities this morning declared states of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In doing...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

Flag Country New Confirmed Total Confirmed New Deaths Total Deaths New Recovered Total Recovered
Canada Canada +894 5576 +7 61 +210 466

Last updated:
March 28, 2020 10:07 pm

TOP 5 COUNTRIES

Flag Country New Confirmed Total Confirmed New Deaths Total Deaths New Recovered Total Recovered
France France +4703 38105 +320 2317 +17 5724
Germany Germany +6824 57695 +91 433 +1823 8481
Italy Italy +5974 92472 +889 10023 +1434 12384
Spain Spain +7516 73235 +844 5982 +2928 12285
US US +19821 121478 +445 2026 +203 1072

Data by Johns Hopkins CSSE

© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Tracking Coronavirus COVID-19 by country

Avoid all non-essential public gatherings, health officials advise

Number of coronavirus cases now at 69 in Waterloo Region