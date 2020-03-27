9 C
Elmira
Friday, March 27, 2020
Covid19
Number of coronavirus cases now at 69 in Waterloo Region

Steve Kannon
By Steve Kannon
Public Health is now reporting 69 cases of coronavirus in Waterloo Region, about 36 of them presumptive as of this morning (Friday).

That’s up from 58 cases reported on Wednesday. Of the 11 cases since the last update from regional officials, two people have been hospitalized, while the status of the other nine remains unknown (“pending”).

Among the new cases is one person under the age of 20, a female patient tested at Cambridge Memorial Hospital who reported recent travel within Canada. Other cases involve a range of ages, from 20s to 80s.
In Wellington County, Guelph General Hospital (GGH) and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health have declared an outbreak of COVID-19 on a ward (4E) at the hospital.

“We are currently aware of four healthcare workers who have tested positive for COVID-19, and as the virus continues to spread, we expect there will be more,” says Marianne Walker, CEO of GGH. “We will work with Public Health to identify those who are at risk and contact them immediately. The safety of our staff and patients is our top priority.”

In Ontario, the Ministry of Health reports there are 835 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of March 27. The province reports it has approved 38,550 patients for testing, of whom 26,727 were found to have tested negative. Of the remainder, 10,965 cases are currently under investigation, and eight have been resolved. As of this morning, the province has seen 15 deaths from the coronavirus.

Steve Kannonhttps://www.observerxtra.com
A community newspaper journalist for more than two decades, Steve Kannon is the editor of the Observer.
