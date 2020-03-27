9 C
Elmira
Friday, March 27, 2020
Back Issues
Advertising
Covid19Local News
Connecting Our Communities

Avoid all non-essential public gatherings, health officials advise

Steve Kannon
By Steve Kannon
0
0

TRENDING

Local NewsSteve Kannon - 0

News Briefs

Woolwich nixes traffic islands Displeased with the troublesome pedestrian islands installed during the Region of Waterloo’s reconstruction of Church Street...
Get the full story ...
Living HereSean Heeger - 0

Elmira artist one of those feeling the “Bern”

After leaving 15 years in the advertising world behind him, Brent Schreiber set out on a new path,...
Get the full story ...
Covid19Observer Staff - 1

It’s not business as usual for the local news

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is causing more than a little societal upheavel, with an impact across the...
Get the full story ...
Covid19Steve Kannon - 0

14 cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region

A man in his 70s who contracted the coronavirus via community contact has been hospitalized for treatment. He...
Get the full story ...

THIS WEEK

Elmira
clear sky
9 ° C
12.2 °
5 °
65 %
3.1kmh
1 %
Fri
11 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
21 °
Mon
14 °
Tue
8 °

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Local News

Municipalities declare state of emergency over COVID-19

Steve Kannon - 0
The spread of the coronavirus into the wider community prompted regional and municipal councils to jointly declare a state of emergency Wednesday morning.
Get the full story ...
Local News

Woolwich Counselling offers free phone, video sessions in response to COVID-19 situation

Steve Kannon - 0
There are many uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures implemented to slow the virus’ spread, but one thing we know for sure:...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Parks closed, but not everyone respecting social distancing

Steve Kannon - 0
While health officials have advised Canadians to remain active despite social distancing and self-isolation related to the coronavirus outbreak, they warn against doing so...
Get the full story ...
Local News

A drive-by birthday celebration

Steve Kannon - 0
A drive-by birthday wasn’t what Melina Dawson had in mind for her son Liam’s fifth birthday, but that’s exactly what it became as...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Still looking for blood donors

Steve Kannon - 0
There was a steady stream of people coming to donate blood at a Canadian Blood Services clinic in Elmira March 20, but that...
Get the full story ...

There is no safe number when it comes to public gatherings, says the region’s acting medical officer of health.

“I would like all residents in our community not to gather,” Dr. Hsui-Li Wang said in a teleconference briefing this morning, nothing the 50-person limit set down by provincial edict is only a starting point.

Public Health officials are still receiving reports of public gatherings such as church services. Wang called for an immediate halt to such practices.

“We have been getting a lot of calls from the public about gatherings they they’re witnessing,” she said. “We have heard that there are some gatherings of faith communities that are still relatively large.”

Wang advises against all non-essential in-person meetings of any kind, noting the region regularly gets calls from residents reporting concerns ranging from church services to sightings of neighbours recently returned from travelling and venturing outdoors despite self-isolation protocols.

“If everyone does their part, that’s going to help.”

“We don’t want these types of gatherings to happen anymore,” added Mike Murray, the region’s chief administrative officer.

To date, the region has yet to lay any charges in connection to regulations put in place to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Officials are focusing on public education rather than enforcement, he said.

“Our goal is compliance.”

Wang noted that those groups and individuals contacted about their practices have typically complied immediately with the concerns raised by officials.

“I sincerely appreciate their cooperation,” she said.

Limiting physical contact is the paramount goal just now, she stressed. To that end, it’s best to act as though you could come in contact with the virus in any circumstance.

The number of cases in the region continues to rise, with officials as yet unable to determine when the number might peak.

As of today, there are 69 cases in the region: 33 confirmed, 36 presumptive. Eleven of those patients have been hospitalized. There have been 1,463 tests carried out, of which 901 were found to be negative, while 493 still await results. Public Health is monitoring 562 people.

Previous articleNumber of coronavirus cases now at 69 in Waterloo Region

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

LIVING HERE

Living HereObserver Staff - 0

Music in the time of coronavirus

An Elmira teen and his bandmates made an early release this week of their music in the form of a four-song EP called Care Package. The trio, who call...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Woolwich Township Council

Officials and citizens alike have to work together, says Shantz

Observer Admin - 0
We are living in unprecedented times and our information and understandings about COVID-19 change hourly.  I know you have heard much through traditional media and social media, but I wanted to...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Covid19

Number of coronavirus cases now at 69 in Waterloo Region

Steve Kannon - 0
Public Health is now reporting 69 cases of coronavirus in Waterloo Region, about 36 of them presumptive as of this morning (Friday).
Get the full story ...
Local News

A message from the publisher

Joe Merlihan - 0
Clearly, these are challenging times for all of us. Our world is more interconnected than ever, making facing a pandemic like COVID-19 unprecedented in...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Municipalities declare state of emergency over COVID-19

Steve Kannon - 0
The spread of the coronavirus into the wider community prompted regional and municipal councils to jointly declare a state of emergency Wednesday morning.
Get the full story ...
Local News

Woolwich Counselling offers free phone, video sessions in response to COVID-19 situation

Steve Kannon - 0
There are many uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures implemented to slow the virus’ spread, but one thing we know for sure:...
Get the full story ...
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Number of coronavirus cases now at 69 in Waterloo Region

A message from the publisher

Municipalities declare state of emergency over COVID-19