Police Report

Tips for businesses ordered to shut down during pandemic

Observer Admin - 0
The province having ordered all non-essential businesses to close for two weeks starting Tuesday night, police have issued a series of tips for business...
Police Report

Police advise to be aware of increase in CRA scams

Observer Admin - 0
Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Greater Toronto Area Financial Crime Unit would like to further warn the public of the ongoing...
Police Report

March is Fraud Prevention Month, with public warned to take precautions

Observer Admin - 0
March is Fraud Prevention Month, with officials noting thousands of Canadians fall victim to fraud every year. In 2019,...
Police Report

Deputy chief to retire from Waterloo Regional Police

Observer Admin - 0
Waterloo Regional Police this week announced deputy chief Kevin Chalk will retire after 38 years of service. Chalk, who will officially retire...
Police Report
Police Reporting - WRPS / OPP

Tips for businesses ordered to shut down during pandemic

10

The province having ordered all non-essential businesses to close for two weeks starting Tuesday night, police have issued a series of tips for business owners in an effort to ensure their properties are less attractive to thieves.

  • Remove all valuables from storefront displays.
  • Remove all cash from tills and leave open with the cash tray out and visibly empty.
  • Ensure alarm systems are working and all contact lists are up-to-date.
  • Post on doors/windows that the premises are monitored by an alarm company and that no money is kept on the premises. Include the 1-888-310-1122 number to call the OPP should anyone notice a break-in or damage.
  • Clean all windows and floors prior to leaving and note when you’ve done so (have a log) as this will help investigators should there be a break-in.
  • Consider a surveillance system which can be monitored remotely by phone/online.
  • Consider putting a laminate on all windows/glass to discourage and help prevent easy entry.
  • Keep some lighting on inside to help with video surveillance and consider lighting on timers if possible.
  • Ensure all doors and windows are locked and secure.
  • Ensure all exterior lighting is functioning and on – consider motion sensor lights as another option.
  • Remove anything on the exterior which could be used to gain entry to your premises (bricks, ladders, poles, construction materials).
  • Regularly check the building and keep track of when you check (have a log) but go at different times.

Like your home, if it looks cared for and looks like someone is home or around regularly, thieves will move on to other locations.

MARCH 20

4:10 PM | A Wellington County OPP officer was monitoring traffic and conducting radar on the Eighth Line near Side Road 14. The officer observed a black sedan travelling westbound at a speed that appeared to be well above the posted 80 km/h speed limit. The vehicle was locked on radar in excess of 135 km/h. The driver, a 23-year-old Mapleton Township man, was charged with ‘racing a motor vehicle.’ The defendant is scheduled to appear in Guelph at the Ontario Court of Justice – Provincial Offences Court on July 15. His vehicle and driver’s licence were seized for a period of seven days as per statute.

MARCH 22

8:20 PM | Wellington County OPP responded to a disturbance at a residence on Perry Street in Fergus. Police also received information that a weapon was being brandished at the residence. The investigation resulted in the arrest of two individuals. One person was arrested inside the residence and the second, in the backyard after attempting to escape through a basement window. A subsequent search of the residence resulted in police locating a loaded handgun and a quantity of methamphetamine. A 25-year-old Fergus man and a 25-year-old Toronto man have been charged with ‘Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, ‘careless storage of a firearm,’ ‘possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose,’ ‘knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm,’ ‘possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm,’  and ‘possession of methamphetamine.’ The Toronto man was also charged with ‘fail to comply with probation order.’ Both were held for a bail hearing.

MARCH 23

5:02 PM | Members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Traffic Unit conducted a traffic stop in the area of Spitzig Road in Woolwich Township. Through investigation police learned that the driver of a tow truck was a suspended driver. As a result, the driver was charged with numerous offences including fail to surrender permit, owner operate no insurance, insecure load. As a result of the investigation, the vehicle was seized for seven days.

6:15 PM | An unknown suspect(s) attended the area of Townsend Drive in Breslau and stole parcels from various homes. Some parcels were taken from front porches, others through open garages. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777.

MARCH 24

3:04 AM | Unknown suspects entered a vehicle that was parked in a driveway on Mockingbird Drive in Elmira. The suspects fled the area after the owner confronted them. The victim did not report a loss. One of the suspects has been described as a white male in his teens. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

WOOLWICH COUNCIL

Woolwich Township CouncilObserver Admin - 0

Officials and citizens alike have to work together, says Shantz

We are living in unprecedented times and our information and understandings about COVID-19 change hourly.  I know you have heard much through traditional media and social media, but I wanted to talk to you directly as your mayor.
Woolwich Township CouncilSteve Kannon - 0

Woolwich looks to residents to step up sidewalk snow-clearing effort

Woolwich residents will need to keep their shovels handy and stock up on some salt, as the township wants you to do a better job of clearing the snow off of sidewalks in front...
WELLESLEY COUNCIL

Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley approves budget with 3.9% hike

Steve Kannon - 0
The average Wellesley homeowner can expect to pay an additional $42 this year on the township portion of their tax bill under a budget...
Wellesley Township Council

New slate of rec. fees among this year’s increases for Wellesley Twp. residents

Veronica Reiner - 0
With the calendar rolling over into a new year, Wellesley residents can expect to pay to more for their recreational pursuits.
Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley to spread cost of septic-system inspections to residents

Veronica Reiner - 0
Ratepayers across Wellesley face a small fee increase in each of the next five years to cover the cost of an inspection program...
Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley working on priorities ahead of budget process

Aneta Rebiszewski - 0
A preliminary budget discussion was very much that Tuesday night as Wellesley councillors met Tuesday night, not even coming up with a tax-rate target...
Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley rec. complex project moves into fundraising mode

Veronica Reiner - 0
Wellesley Township having cleared the way for a potential new $22-million recreation complex, the focus is now on putting together a fundraising campaign that...
Local News

Cowan released on bail after turning himself in at Kitchener courthouse

Whitney Neilson - 0
Todd Cowan was released from custody after meeting bail terms that he pay $1,000 and promise attend his next court date. A warrant for...
Local News

Collision leads to arrest of suspects in Woolwich pharmacy break-in

Whitney Neilson - 0
An early morning break-in and theft in Elmira on Tuesday ended in a car accident and a slew of charges for two London men. William...
Comment & Opinion

A clear example of what happens without oversight

Steve Kannon - 0
Township officials are not to blame for the break-in at the Woolwich Memorial Centre. Culpability falls on those who thought so little of the...
A message from the publisher

Municipalities declare state of emergency over COVID-19

Woolwich Counselling offers free phone, video sessions in response to COVID-19...