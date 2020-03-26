8.6 C
Elmira
Friday, March 27, 2020
Back Issues
Advertising
Comment & OpinionEditorial
Our View

Officials taking more liberties in wake of COVID-19 scare

8
0

The national plan on slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus involves all of us keeping our distance. It’s a strategy that works best when everyone goes along with the prescribed rules and guidelines, though not all of us have bought in.

That’s precisely why political leaders have become more strident and why what was once advice is now being enforced by law. It’s the reason Canada and many other countries are strangling their economies in hopes of both saving lives and preventing their medical systems from being overwhelmed, a situation that both applies to saving lives and taking economic precautions.

As of this week, the province ordered the shutting of all non-essential businesses. Officials from the local councils up to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are considering tougher regulations to prevent people from congregating in numbers, as some continue to do despite all the warnings. The response could include draconian measures that would seriously curtail civil liberties, and freedoms once lost are incredibly hard to regain, as we’ve seen in this surveillance age as governments fail to protect the rights and privacy of their citizens.

We want to avoid such drastic steps – leaving the important conversation about revoking the option of such powers for another day in the post-crisis future – and the best way to do that is for everyone to help with the now ubiquitous flatten-the-curve efforts.

A new poll released Tuesday shows we’re not all on board. About 20 per cent of Canadians indicated they weren’t taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously when surveyed by Leger just last weekend.

The pollster found 16 per cent of respondents said the crisis was partly blown out of proportion and another four per cent believed it was blown way out of proportion.

If that large a percentage of the public is failing to heed the guidelines, that could jeopardize the all-important flattening.

Of course, the poll numbers do reflect concerns that the measures invoked to combat COVID-19 may end up doing more harm than the virus itself: the cure is worse than the disease, some muse.

That may be so, but it’s a gamble science says we have to take. For now, we should all be doing our part, though we can be sure opposition will mount the longer the closures, self-isolating and social distancing go on. We’ve never seen the likes of this kind of economic downturn, so have no way of knowing for sure what the situation will look like in a week, a month or quarter.

We’re already feeling the effects of the fight against COVID-19, as the Leger poll also reveals.

Forty-one per cent of respondents said they were somewhat afraid of personally contracting the virus; another 16 per cent said they were very afraid.

Forty-four per cent said they were somewhat afraid someone in their immediate family will contract the disease; another 26 per cent were very afraid.

Only four per cent said they personally know someone who’s been diagnosed with the disease.

Fifty-six per cent said the crisis was already having an impact on their work, 54 per cent said they were stocking up on food and supplies at home and 47 per cent said it’s had an impact on their ability to visit loved ones in hospital or long-term care homes.

As well, 48 per cent said the crisis had impacted their retirement savings or other investments, 38 per cent said it’s affected their income, 35 per cent their capacity to financially assist other family members, 27 per cent their ability to pay bills and 21 per cent their ability to meet mortgage payments or pay rent.

Sixteen per cent said they’d lost their job.

We know there’s a crisis. Now we have to act like it.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

THE VIEW FROM HERE

View From HereScott Arnold - 0

The province knows it can only push so far in shutting down facets of the economy.
Get the full story ...

LEFCOURTLAND

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

The Observer is the most awarded community newspaper in Waterloo Region — selected by our peers from across Canada.

Browse Our Awards
Covid19

We’ll have to work together to lessen impact of pandemic

Steve Kannon - 0
Spreading more rapidly than the novel coronavirus, the resultant societal changes mean each day brings new measures, altering our daily routines.
Get the full story ...
Covid19

Precautions, not panic in the wake of the coronavirus

Steve Kannon - 0
University of Toronto research showing 35 to 70 per cent of Canadians could contract the disease notwithstanding, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has yet to...
Get the full story ...
Editorial

International Women’s Day notes we’ve a long way to go

Steve Kannon - 0
As a society we’ve noted some successes recently in advancing the rights of the LGBTQ community, providing protections for a long-persecuted minority. Though not...
Get the full story ...
Editorial

Sidewalk issue a chance to reflect on governance

Steve Kannon - 0
Woolwich isn’t just asking you to do your civic duty, it’s demanding it, at least where sidewalk snow-clearing is concerned.
Get the full story ...
Editorial

Need for dementia research will only keep growing

Steve Kannon - 0
Along with financial insecurity due to inadequate pensions, Canadians have health issues to worry about as society ages and we live longer.
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -
Write a Letter
Submit a News Tip
Find a Back Issue
Observer Policies

More Articles Like This

Local News

A message from the publisher

Joe Merlihan - 0
Clearly, these are challenging times for all of us. Our world is more interconnected than ever, making facing a pandemic like COVID-19 unprecedented in...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Woolwich Counselling offers free phone, video sessions in response to COVID-19 situation

Steve Kannon - 0
There are many uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures implemented to slow the virus’ spread, but one thing we know for sure:...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Parks closed, but not everyone respecting social distancing

Steve Kannon - 0
While health officials have advised Canadians to remain active despite social distancing and self-isolation related to the coronavirus outbreak, they warn against doing so...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Still looking for blood donors

Steve Kannon - 0
There was a steady stream of people coming to donate blood at a Canadian Blood Services clinic in Elmira March 20, but that...
Get the full story ...
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

A message from the publisher

Municipalities declare state of emergency over COVID-19

Woolwich Counselling offers free phone, video sessions in response to COVID-19...