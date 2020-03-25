Region sees doubling of presumptive cases of coronavirus

Public Health is now reporting 58 cases of coronavirus in Waterloo Region, about 33 of them presumptive as of this morning (Wednesday).

That’s up from 32 cases reported on Monday. Four of the new cases involve patients who have been hospitalized, though decisions on others are still pending. As with previous cases, most of those newly identified are self-isolating at home. Close contact, rather than firsthand travel, is gaining prevalence as the means of transmission.

The increase prompted the region and member municipalities to declare joint states of emergency this morning.

In Ontario, the Ministry of Health reports there are 671 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of March 25. The province reports it has approved 35,635 patients for testing, of whom 24,458 were found to have tested negative. Of the remainder, 10,489 cases are currently under investigation, and eight have been resolved. As of this morning, the province has seen nine deaths from the coronavirus.