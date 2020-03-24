-0.3 C
Elmira
Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Covid19Local News
Province sees 84 new cases of COVID-19, with seven deaths now reported

By Steve Kannon
Previously providing daily updates on the number of cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region, the Public Health department now reports it will provide new figures Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, leaving yesterday’s (March 23) totals of 32 presumptive cases as the standing figure.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health reports there are now two cases in the agency’s catchment area. The first is a Dufferin County man in his 40s who had travelled to the U.S. The second is a Wellington County man in his 60s who was hospitalized in Mount Forest.

“Our second confirmed case had no travel history or contact with a confirmed case which is evidence that community transmission of COVID-19 is occurring in our area,” said Dr. Nicola Mercer, medical officer of health, in a release.

At the provincial level, the Ministry of Health reports there are 573 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of March 23. The province reports it has approved 32,457patients for testing, of whom 21,795 were found to have tested negative. Of the remainder, 10,074 cases are currently under investigation, and eight have been resolved. As of this morning, the province has seen seven deaths from the coronavirus.

