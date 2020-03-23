Waterloo Region





Crime of the Week: March 24, 2020 Case#: 1716

Offence: Thefts from Vehicles Date: January, 2020

Waterloo Regional Police and Crime Stoppers are reminding motorists to lock their vehicles and take valuables inside after receiving several reports of thefts from vehicles.

In 2019, Waterloo Regional Police received 3,476 reports of thefts from motor vehicles. Since January 2020, we have received more than 437 reports.

Theft from motor vehicles is a crime of opportunity that can occur in a driveway, parking lot, or parking garage.

In many cases, owners had left their vehicles unlocked, providing thieves easy access to their belongings.

In other instances, owners had left valuables in plain sight, enticing thieves to force their way into the vehicle and steal property.

Theft from motor vehicles is preventable. The cost and time spent on replacing stolen items can be prevented by ensuring that your windows are closed and doors are locked and valuables are not left in plain view when you exit your vehicle.





