Police Report

Police advise to be aware of increase in CRA scams

Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Greater Toronto Area Financial Crime Unit would like to further warn the public of the ongoing...
Police Report

March is Fraud Prevention Month, with public warned to take precautions

March is Fraud Prevention Month, with officials noting thousands of Canadians fall victim to fraud every year. In 2019,...
Police Report

Deputy chief to retire from Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police this week announced deputy chief Kevin Chalk will retire after 38 years of service. Chalk, who will officially retire...
Police Report

Province provides additional funding for Crime Stoppers tip line

Ontario is investing $450,000 over two years to ensure the Crime Stoppers toll-free telephone tip line can continue to operate 24 hours a day, seven days...
Crime Stoppers
Crime Stoppers: Waterloo Region

Waterloo Region

9


Crime of the Week: March 24, 2020 Case#: 1716

Offence: Thefts from Vehicles Date: January, 2020

Waterloo Regional Police and Crime Stoppers are reminding motorists to lock their vehicles and take valuables inside after receiving several reports of thefts from vehicles.

In 2019, Waterloo Regional Police received 3,476 reports of thefts from motor vehicles. Since January 2020, we have received more than 437 reports.

Theft from motor vehicles is a crime of opportunity that can occur in a driveway, parking lot, or parking garage.

In many cases, owners had left their vehicles unlocked, providing thieves easy access to their belongings.

In other instances, owners had left valuables in plain sight, enticing thieves to force their way into the vehicle and steal property.

Theft from motor vehicles is preventable. The cost and time spent on replacing stolen items can be prevented by ensuring that your windows are closed and doors are locked and valuables are not left in plain view when you exit your vehicle.



Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime. You won't be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Toll Free: 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

Submit A Crime Stoppers Tip

