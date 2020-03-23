Region sees doubling of presumptive cases of coronavirus

The number of presumptive cases of coronavirus in Waterloo Region doubled over the weekend, with Public Health reporting Monday morning the number is now 32. An additional seven people have been hospitalized.

Fifteen of the cases are “presumptive positive.” Two of the new cases are confirmed positives: a woman in her 20s tested at Cambridge Memorial Hospital who is now self-isolating at home, and a man in his 40s who’s been isolated in a residential setting. In the woman’s case, the virus is believed to have been transmitted by close contact, while the method is still pending in the man’s case.

Of the 15 presumptive cases, seven got the virus through the community, five via travel and one by close contact. Two cases are still pending such details. Seven of them required hospitalization.

In Ontario, the Ministry of Health reports there are 489 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of March 23. The province reports it has approved 28,506 patients for testing, of whom 19,586 were found to have tested negative. Of the remainder, 8,417 cases are currently under investigation, and eight have been resolved. As of this morning, the province has seen six deaths from the coronavirus.

1 50s Female Grand River Hospital Travel (Italy) Hospitalized 2 60s Female Grand River Hospital Travel (Celebrity Summit cruise) Self-isolating at home 3 40s Male Grand River Hospital Travel (USA) Self-isolating at home 4 50s Female Grand River Hospital Travel (France/UK) Self-isolating at home 5 40s Male St. Mary's General Hospital Travel (Celebrity Silhouette cruise) Self-isolating at home 6 50s Male St. Mary's General Hospital Travel (Celebrity Summit cruise)/Close contact Self-isolating at home 7 60s Male St. Mary's General Hospital Travel (Celebrity Summit cruise)/Close contact Self-isolating at home 8 20s Male St. Mary's General Hospital Close contact Self-isolating at home 9 20s Male Grand River Hospital Travel (USA) Self-isolating at home 10 40s Female Grand River Hospital Travel (Pakistan) Self-isolating at home 11 20s Female St. Mary's General Hospital Community Self-isolating at home 12 20s Female Assessment Centre (Toronto) Community Self-isolating at home 13 70s Male St. Mary's General Hospital Community Hospitalized 14 50s Female Grand River Hospital Travel (Celebrity Summit cruise)/Close contact Self-isolating at home 15 20s Male Grand River Hospital Close contact Self-isolating at home 16* 40s Female Grand River Hospital Community Self-isolating at home 17* 30s Female Grand River Hospital Community Self-isolating at home 18* 60s Male Grand River Hospital Pending Hospitalized 19 20s Female Cambridge Memorial Hospital Close contact Self-isolating at home 20* 50s Female St. Mary's General Hospital Travel (Vancouver) Self-isolating at home 21* 40s Female Grand River Hospital Travel (Europe) Self-isolating at home 22* 40s Male Grand River Hospital Community Hospitalized 23* 40s Male Grand River Hospital Community Hospitalized 24* 40s Male Cambridge Memorial Hospital Travel (Cuba) Hospitalized 25 40s Male Residential setting Pending Isolated in residential setting 26* 50s Male Grand River Hospital Community Self-isolating at home 27* 40s Male Grand River Hospital Community Hospitalized 28* 40s Male Grand River Hospital Travel (United Kingdom) Self-isolating at home 29* 50s Female St. Mary's General Hospital Travel (USA) Self-isolating at home 30* 20s Male Grand River Hospital Close contact Hospitalized 31* 30s Male Cambridge Memorial Hospital Community Self-isolating at home 32* 60s Male Grand River Hospital Pending Hospitalized

*Presumptive positive cases