Elmira
Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Covid19
Region sees doubling of presumptive cases of coronavirus

Steve Kannon
57
0

The number of presumptive cases of coronavirus in Waterloo Region doubled over the weekend, with Public Health reporting Monday morning the number is now 32. An additional seven people have been hospitalized.

Fifteen of the cases are “presumptive positive.” Two of the new cases are confirmed positives: a woman in her 20s tested at Cambridge Memorial Hospital who is now self-isolating at home, and a man in his 40s who’s been isolated in a residential setting. In the woman’s case, the virus is believed to have been transmitted by close contact, while the method is still pending in the man’s case.

Of the 15 presumptive cases, seven got the virus through the community, five via travel and one by close contact. Two cases are still pending such details. Seven of them required hospitalization.

In Ontario, the Ministry of Health reports there are 489 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of March 23. The province reports it has approved 28,506 patients for testing, of whom 19,586 were found to have tested negative. Of the remainder, 8,417 cases are currently under investigation, and eight have been resolved. As of this morning, the province has seen six deaths from the coronavirus.

1    50s Female  Grand River Hospital    Travel (Italy)  Hospitalized

2    60s Female  Grand River Hospital    Travel (Celebrity Summit cruise)    Self-isolating at home

3    40s Male    Grand River Hospital    Travel (USA)    Self-isolating at home

4    50s Female  Grand River Hospital    Travel (France/UK)  Self-isolating at home

5    40s Male    St. Mary's General Hospital Travel (Celebrity Silhouette cruise)    Self-isolating at home

6    50s Male    St. Mary's General Hospital Travel (Celebrity Summit cruise)/Close contact  Self-isolating at home

7    60s Male    St. Mary's General Hospital Travel (Celebrity Summit cruise)/Close contact  Self-isolating at home

8    20s Male    St. Mary's General Hospital Close contact   Self-isolating at home

9    20s Male    Grand River Hospital    Travel (USA)    Self-isolating at home

10    40s Female  Grand River Hospital    Travel (Pakistan)   Self-isolating at home

11    20s Female  St. Mary's General Hospital Community   Self-isolating at home

12    20s Female  Assessment Centre (Toronto) Community   Self-isolating at home

13    70s Male    St. Mary's General Hospital Community   Hospitalized

14    50s Female  Grand River Hospital    Travel (Celebrity Summit cruise)/Close contact  Self-isolating at home

15    20s Male    Grand River Hospital    Close contact   Self-isolating at home

16*    40s Female  Grand River Hospital    Community   Self-isolating at home

17*    30s Female  Grand River Hospital    Community   Self-isolating at home

18*    60s Male    Grand River Hospital    Pending Hospitalized

19    20s Female  Cambridge Memorial Hospital Close contact   Self-isolating at home

20*    50s Female  St. Mary's General Hospital Travel (Vancouver)  Self-isolating at home

21*    40s Female  Grand River Hospital    Travel (Europe) Self-isolating at home

22*    40s Male    Grand River Hospital    Community   Hospitalized

23*    40s Male    Grand River Hospital    Community   Hospitalized

24*    40s Male    Cambridge Memorial Hospital Travel (Cuba)   Hospitalized

25    40s Male    Residential setting Pending Isolated in residential setting

26*    50s Male    Grand River Hospital    Community   Self-isolating at home

27*    40s Male    Grand River Hospital    Community   Hospitalized

28*    40s Male    Grand River Hospital    Travel (United Kingdom) Self-isolating at home

29*    50s Female  St. Mary's General Hospital Travel (USA)    Self-isolating at home

30*    20s Male    Grand River Hospital    Close contact   Hospitalized

31*    30s Male    Cambridge Memorial Hospital Community   Self-isolating at home

32*    60s Male    Grand River Hospital    Pending Hospitalized

*Presumptive positive cases

