-2.2 C
Elmira
Sunday, March 22, 2020
Back Issues
Advertising
Local NewsWaterloo Regional Government
Connecting Our Communities

Support for Region’s most vulnerable

The Region, the area municipalities and many community partners have taken action to support the health and safety of vulnerable people affected by COVID-19

Observer Admin
By Observer Admin
17
0

As part of the Region pandemic response plan, more than 17 municipal and community partners have formed a Community Support Control Group.

Together with the private sector, this group is responding to the needs of people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness with the following supports:

  • An isolation space will imminently start receiving people who are homeless and showing symptoms of COVID-19. This space will be fully staffed.
  • Drop-in spaces in Waterloo Region may open as early as this weekend to people who are homeless, giving them a place to go during the day.
  • Starting next week, food hampers and meals will be delivered to people with low income who can’t leave their home. This program can also serve people who are homeless if emergency shelters and other agencies become unable to.
  • Public washrooms and spaces are being opened in and around city cores in Waterloo Region.

The Community Support Control Group will continue to plan for and respond to needs as they arise. It will also provide additional support in other areas, including children’s services, animal care services, and services that help the vulnerable care for their emotional wellbeing.

Observer Admin
Observer Adminhttps://observerxtra.com
ObserverXtra Website Administrator.
Previous article14 cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

CREATIVE ARTS

Creative ArtsSteve Kannon - 0

Ever-evolving experiences help shape his songs

Live music and beer is a fine pairing – just ask Andy Du Rego. As Black Suit Devil, he’ll be performing next week at Block Three Brewing, just one of his upcoming shows at...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Local Sports

Widespread cancellations put an end to playoff runs of Sugar Kings, Applejacks

Sean Heeger - 0
In the wake of major sports leagues suspending their seasons, fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19) have now reached local hockey teams.
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

Businesses scaling back, shuttering doors

Observer Staff - 0
Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many businesses have changed the way they serve customers or shuttered their doors completely.
Get the full story ...
EDSS Sports

EDSS boys win CWOSSA hockey title

Sean Heeger - 0
The EDSS boys’ hockey team is heading back to the provincials, having emerged victorious this week at the regional level.
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Applejacks

Jacks drop new series opener against Tavistock

Steve Kannon - 0
It wasn’t the start the Wellesley Applejacks wanted to their third-round series against the Tavistock Braves, but it’s early yet.
Get the full story ...
Local Sports

Pair of artistic swimmers take part in the Ontario Winter Games

Damon MacLean - 0
Joy Szabo and Audrey Hodgson both placed in the Ontario Winter Games for artistic swimming on March 1. Wellesley...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

More flexibility for on-farm businesses

Steve Kannon - 0
Already relaxing its rules governing on-farm businesses, Woolwich made even more concessions following public input on its plans. This week, councillors adopted changes to...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Local News

14 cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region

Steve Kannon - 0
A man in his 70s who contracted the coronavirus via community contact has been hospitalized for treatment. He was the 13th confirmed case of...
Get the full story ...
Local News

It’s not business as usual for the local news

Observer Staff - 1
The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is causing more than a little societal upheavel, with an impact across the entire economy, and The Observer...
Get the full story ...
Local News

We’re all in this together

Steve Kannon - 0
Dr. Frank Onuska of the Elmira Medical Centre prescribes a common-sense approach to COVID-19. None of his patients...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Caring for the community through pandemic

Sean Heeger - 0
As a state of emergency has been declared in the province, social services organizations within the community want you to know they’re still here...
Get the full story ...
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

14 cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region

Region sees first cases of community transmission of COVID-19

It’s not business as usual for the local news