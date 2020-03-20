14 cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region

A man in his 70s who contracted the coronavirus via community contact has been hospitalized for treatment. He was the 13th confirmed case of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region.

The latest case, the 14th, involves a woman in her 50s who had returned from travel (a Celebrity Summit cruise), was diagnosed at Grand River Hospital and is now self-isolating at home, according to information released this morning (March 20) by Waterloo Region Public Health.

The man in his 70s is the only case requiring hospitalization at this point, as two previous patients have since been released to self-isolate at home.

Overall in the region, 10 of the 14 cases involve residents who had been travelling, one is believed to have acquired the virus through close contact, and three have now been infected in the community.

In Ontario, the Ministry of Health reports there are 251 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of March 20. The province reports it has approved 16,650 patients for testing, of whom 12,421 were found to have tested negative. Of the remainder, 3,971 cases are currently under investigation, and five have been resolved. As of this morning, the province has seen two deaths from the coronavirus