17.4 C
Elmira
Friday, March 20, 2020
Back Issues
Advertising
Local News
Connecting Our Communities

14 cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region

Community transmission of coronavirus sees man hospitalized

Steve Kannon
By Steve Kannon
76
0

A man in his 70s who contracted the coronavirus via community contact has been hospitalized for treatment. He was the 13th confirmed case of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region.

The latest case, the 14th, involves a woman in her 50s who had returned from travel (a Celebrity Summit cruise), was diagnosed at Grand River Hospital and is now self-isolating at home, according to information released this morning (March 20) by Waterloo Region Public Health.

The man in his 70s is the only case requiring hospitalization at this point, as two previous patients have since been released to self-isolate at home.

Overall in the region, 10 of the 14 cases involve residents who had been travelling, one is believed to have acquired the virus through close contact, and three have now been infected in the community.

In Ontario, the Ministry of Health reports there are 251 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of March 20. The province reports it has approved 16,650 patients for testing, of whom 12,421 were found to have tested negative. Of the remainder, 3,971 cases are currently under investigation, and five have been resolved. As of this morning, the province has seen two deaths from the coronavirus

Steve Kannon
Steve Kannonhttps://www.observerxtra.com
A community newspaper journalist for more than two decades, Steve Kannon is the editor of the Observer.
Previous articleRegion sees first cases of community transmission of COVID-19

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

CREATIVE ARTS

Creative ArtsSteve Kannon - 0

Ever-evolving experiences help shape his songs

Live music and beer is a fine pairing – just ask Andy Du Rego. As Black Suit Devil, he’ll be performing next week at Block Three Brewing, just one of his upcoming shows at...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Local Sports

Widespread cancellations put an end to playoff runs of Sugar Kings, Applejacks

Sean Heeger - 0
In the wake of major sports leagues suspending their seasons, fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19) have now reached local hockey teams.
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

Businesses scaling back, shuttering doors

Observer Staff - 0
Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many businesses have changed the way they serve customers or shuttered their doors completely.
Get the full story ...
EDSS Sports

EDSS boys win CWOSSA hockey title

Sean Heeger - 0
The EDSS boys’ hockey team is heading back to the provincials, having emerged victorious this week at the regional level.
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Applejacks

Jacks drop new series opener against Tavistock

Steve Kannon - 0
It wasn’t the start the Wellesley Applejacks wanted to their third-round series against the Tavistock Braves, but it’s early yet.
Get the full story ...
Local Sports

Pair of artistic swimmers take part in the Ontario Winter Games

Damon MacLean - 0
Joy Szabo and Audrey Hodgson both placed in the Ontario Winter Games for artistic swimming on March 1. Wellesley...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

More flexibility for on-farm businesses

Steve Kannon - 0
Already relaxing its rules governing on-farm businesses, Woolwich made even more concessions following public input on its plans. This week, councillors adopted changes to...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Local News

Region sees first cases of community transmission of COVID-19

Steve Kannon - 0
Waterloo Region has seen its first community-transmitted cases of COVID-19, two new instances bringing the total to 12, according to figures released this morning...
Get the full story ...
Local News

It’s not business as usual for the local news

Observer Staff - 0
The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is causing more than a little societal upheavel, with an impact across the entire economy, and The Observer...
Get the full story ...
Local News

We’re all in this together

Steve Kannon - 0
Dr. Frank Onuska of the Elmira Medical Centre prescribes a common-sense approach to COVID-19. None of his patients...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Caring for the community through pandemic

Sean Heeger - 0
As a state of emergency has been declared in the province, social services organizations within the community want you to know they’re still here...
Get the full story ...
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Region sees first cases of community transmission of COVID-19

It’s not business as usual for the local news

We’re all in this together