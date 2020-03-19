17.7 C
Elmira
Friday, March 20, 2020
Back Issues
Advertising
Local News
Connecting Our Communities

Region sees first cases of community transmission of COVID-19

Steve Kannon
By Steve Kannon
53
0

TRENDING

Local NewsSteve Kannon - 0

News Briefs

Woolwich nixes traffic islands Displeased with the troublesome pedestrian islands installed during the Region of Waterloo’s reconstruction of Church Street...
Get the full story ...
Living HereSean Heeger - 0

Elmira artist one of those feeling the “Bern”

After leaving 15 years in the advertising world behind him, Brent Schreiber set out on a new path,...
Get the full story ...
Owen RobertsOwen Roberts - 1

Corona beer poll shows how facts get skewered

This week, social media is on fire about a poll that allegedly found 38 per cent of Americans...
Get the full story ...
Local NewsSteve Kannon - 0

Heat and power plant a go for WMC in Elmira

Woolwich’s foray into cogeneration should get underway in earnest later this month with the arrival of a gas-fired...
Get the full story ...

THIS WEEK

Elmira
moderate rain
17.7 ° C
20 °
15 °
88 %
4.1kmh
90 %
Fri
18 °
Sat
9 °
Sun
5 °
Mon
4 °
Tue
5 °

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Local News

We’re all in this together

Steve Kannon - 0
Dr. Frank Onuska of the Elmira Medical Centre prescribes a common-sense approach to COVID-19. None of his patients...
Get the full story ...
Local News

EMSF collectible truck will still be sold in fundraising effort

Steve Kannon - 0
Despite the cancellation of the Elmira Maple Syrup Festival this year, the organizing committee is still hoping to raise funds for the charitable groups...
Get the full story ...
Editorial

We’ll have to work together to lessen impact of pandemic

Steve Kannon - 0
Spreading more rapidly than the novel coronavirus, the resultant societal changes mean each day brings new measures, altering our daily routines.
Get the full story ...
Steve Kannon

Economic impacts will outstrip medical issues of COVID-19

Steve Kannon - 0
The coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis – a word that applies more to the economic fallout than the health issues, at least thus far –...
Get the full story ...
Local News

10 cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region

Steve Kannon - 0
There are now 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region, according to figures released this morning (March 18) by the Public Health department.
Get the full story ...

Waterloo Region has seen its first community-transmitted cases of COVID-19, two new instances bringing the total to 12, according to figures released this morning (March 19) by the Public Health department.

Two women in their 20s, one tested at St. Mary’s General Hospital and the other at an assessment centre in Toronto, are the first identified as having received the virus via transmission from the community.

Nine of the cases involved residents who had been travelling, while one, a man in his 20s, is believed to have acquired the virus through close contact.

The two most recent cases see the patients self-isolating at home, as is the situation for eight others. Two of the dozen cases in the region involved hospitalization.

The woman who tested positive at St. Mary’s General Hospital was identified as an employee of the hospital, but not involved in direct patient care. She developed symptoms on March 11 and was tested at the hospital on March 13. Public Health is working to identify any individuals who may have been in close contact with the individual during the period she was symptomatic before self-isolation began.

 “We were expecting this, we have been preparing for this,” said Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, the region’s acting medical officer of health, in a release this morning. 

“In anticipation of community circulation, we have implemented measures to restrict gatherings and promote social distancing. While we will see more cases in the coming days and weeks, these measures will help slow down the spread of COVID-19. I ask everyone to do their part to help us ‘flatten the curve,” said Wang.

 “As always, the health and safety of our employees and patients is our priority,” said Lee Fairclough, president of St. Mary’s. “We have introduced new measures to help reduce exposure by controlling entry of visitors to the hospital and actively screening staff and visitors. Given this is an example of community spread, it only reinforces how important it is for people to not come to work if they are experiencing any symptoms.”

In Ontario, the Ministry of Health reports there are 251 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of March 19. The province reports it has approved 16,650 patients for testing, of whom 12,421 were found to have tested negative. Of the remainder, 3,972 cases are currently under investigation, and five have been resolved. The province has seen one death from the coronavirus.

Previous articleIt’s not business as usual for the local news
Next article14 cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

LIVING HERE

Living HereDamon MacLean - 0

Staying active is key for seniors

Such trips are definitely on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but four different groups of seniors got to take a journey back in time recently courtesy of a provincially-funded program offered by the...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Local Sports

Local hockey player gets signed by American college

Sean Heeger - 0
He has loved hockey since he was a young boy and always dreamt of playing professionally. Now Keanan Stewart is taking the next...
Get the full story ...
Local Sports

Widespread cancellations put an end to playoff runs of Sugar Kings, Applejacks

Sean Heeger - 0
In the wake of major sports leagues suspending their seasons, fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19) have now reached local hockey teams.
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Local News

14 cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region

Steve Kannon - 0
A man in his 70s who contracted the coronavirus via community contact has been hospitalized for treatment. He was the 13th confirmed case of...
Get the full story ...
Local News

It’s not business as usual for the local news

Observer Staff - 0
The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is causing more than a little societal upheavel, with an impact across the entire economy, and The Observer...
Get the full story ...
Local News

We’re all in this together

Steve Kannon - 0
Dr. Frank Onuska of the Elmira Medical Centre prescribes a common-sense approach to COVID-19. None of his patients...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Caring for the community through pandemic

Sean Heeger - 0
As a state of emergency has been declared in the province, social services organizations within the community want you to know they’re still here...
Get the full story ...
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

14 cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region

It’s not business as usual for the local news

We’re all in this together