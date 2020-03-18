10 cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region

There are now 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region, according to figures released this morning (March 18) by the Public Health department.

Nine of the cases involved residents returned from travelling, while one, a man in his 20s, is believed to have acquired the virus through close contact. The latest case involves a woman in her 40s who had travelled to Pakistan. She is currently self-isolating at home.

In Ontario, the Ministry of Health reports there are 183 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of March 18. The province reports it has approved 11,171 patients for testing, of whom 9,415 were found to have tested negative. Of the remainder, 1,567 cases are currently under investigation, and five have been resolved. The province has now seen its first death from the coronavirus.