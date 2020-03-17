Local restaurants close to the public amid COVID-19 outbreak

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many local bars and restaurants have changed the way they serve customers or shuttered their doors completely.
Premier Doug Ford declared the province was in a state of emergency early Tuesday morning. As such, events of more than 50 people are banned until March 31, and bars and restaurants are to close, unless they offer take-out or delivery.
Changes for local restaurants in the area are listed below.
- The Elmira Sip and Bite has closed their doors immediately until further notice.
- Kitchen Kuttings in Elmira will only be offering takeout to customers. Dine-in will not be offered due to COVID-19.
- All Tim Hortons locations will not be offering dine-in and will be focusing on drive-thru,
- McDonald’s Canada will only offer drive-thru, take-out and McDelivery.
- Jack’s Family Restaurant in St. Jacobs will be closed “until the worst of the COVID-19 epidemic is over,” reads a post on their Facebook page. They will re-open as soon as it is deemed safe.
- The Central Tavern in Elmira will be operating for take-out and pickup orders only from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The dining room will be closed until further notice.
Check back for updates.