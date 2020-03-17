Local restaurants close to the public amid COVID-19 outbreak

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many local bars and restaurants have changed the way they serve customers or shuttered their doors completely.

Premier Doug Ford declared the province was in a state of emergency early Tuesday morning. As such, events of more than 50 people are banned until March 31, and bars and restaurants are to close, unless they offer take-out or delivery.

Changes for local restaurants in the area are listed below.

The Elmira Sip and Bite has closed their doors immediately until further notice.

Kitchen Kuttings in Elmira will only be offering takeout to customers. Dine-in will not be offered due to COVID-19.

All Tim Hortons locations will not be offering dine-in and will be focusing on drive-thru,

McDonald’s Canada will only offer drive-thru, take-out and McDelivery.

Jack’s Family Restaurant in St. Jacobs will be closed “until the worst of the COVID-19 epidemic is over,” reads a post on their Facebook page. They will re-open as soon as it is deemed safe.

The Central Tavern in Elmira will be operating for take-out and pickup orders only from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The dining room will be closed until further notice.

Check back for updates.