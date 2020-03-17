Now nine cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region

There are now nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region, according to figures released this morning (March 17) by the Public Health department.

Eight of the cases involved residents returned from travelling, while one, a man in his 20s, is believed to have acquired the virus through close contact. The latest case also involves a man in his 20s who had travelled to the U.S. He’s currently self-isolating at home.

In Ontario, the Ministry of Health reports there are 180 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The province reports it has approved 11,167 patients for testing, of whom 9,415 were found to have tested negative. Of the remainder, 1,567 cases are currently under investigation, and five have been resolved.