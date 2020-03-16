4.2 C
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
What’s closed and cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak

Sean Heeger
By Sean Heeger
Staying at home, whether self-isolation or social distancing, becomes an increasingly easier choice as public places are shuttered and events cancelled.

The Region of Waterloo, for instance, has opted to close many of its public facilities such as museums in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-10) pandemic.

Child care centres directly operated by the region are now closed until April 5. All programs run by the municipality, including March Break camps are also affected by this closure.

Libraries within the region are closed as of March 16 along with pools, arenas and community centres. All municipally-run programs which would take place at these locations are cancelled and refunds to registrants of said programs will be issued.

The Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum, the Schneider Haus National Historic Site and the McDougall Cottage Historical Site are all closed as of today (March 16).

The region’s Sunnyside Home will be closing visiting to those deemed non-essential. For those wishing to visit someone at the long-term care facility, contact them to see if you qualify as essential for a visit.

Municipal farmer’s markets in Kitchener and Cambridge will remain open for the time being. Since they are considered an essential source for food, the region is monitoring whether an acceptable level of social distancing can be achieved. A decision on closure will be made before March 21.

Garbage and recycling collection will remain unchanged. Emergency services such as paramedic services and critical regional and municipal services will also continue to operate as normal. Public transit continues to operate.

Finally, all parks, fields, trails and outdoor spaces will remain open.

In a release, the region said it will continue to monitor the situation and update the public as needed.

Previous articleNew Horizons
Next articleNow eight cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region

