-2.7 C
Elmira
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Back Issues
Advertising
Local News
Connecting Our Communities

Now eight cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region

Steve Kannon
By Steve Kannon
85
0

TRENDING

Local NewsSteve Kannon - 0

News Briefs

Woolwich nixes traffic islands Displeased with the troublesome pedestrian islands installed during the Region of Waterloo’s reconstruction of Church Street...
Get the full story ...
Living HereSean Heeger - 0

Elmira artist one of those feeling the “Bern”

After leaving 15 years in the advertising world behind him, Brent Schreiber set out on a new path,...
Get the full story ...
Owen RobertsOwen Roberts - 1

Corona beer poll shows how facts get skewered

This week, social media is on fire about a poll that allegedly found 38 per cent of Americans...
Get the full story ...
Local NewsSteve Kannon - 0

Heat and power plant a go for WMC in Elmira

Woolwich’s foray into cogeneration should get underway in earnest later this month with the arrival of a gas-fired...
Get the full story ...

THIS WEEK

Elmira
clear sky
-2.7 ° C
-0.6 °
-5 °
85 %
0.5kmh
1 %
Wed
8 °
Thu
11 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
3 °

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Local News

Now nine cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region

Steve Kannon - 0
There are now nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region, according to figures released this morning (March 17) by the Public Health department.
Get the full story ...
Local News

Heat and power plant a go for WMC in Elmira

Steve Kannon - 0
Woolwich’s foray into cogeneration should get underway in earnest later this month with the arrival of a gas-fired engine that will generate heat and...
Get the full story ...
Editorial

Precautions, not panic in the wake of the coronavirus

Steve Kannon - 0
University of Toronto research showing 35 to 70 per cent of Canadians could contract the disease notwithstanding, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has yet to...
Get the full story ...
Steve Kannon

WMC cogen plan an example of the changes we’ll have to make

Steve Kannon - 0
Plagued with problems from the start, the Woolwich Memorial Centre will benefit from the township’s investment in a combined heat and power (CHP) plant...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Applejacks

Jacks drop new series opener against Tavistock

Steve Kannon - 0
It wasn’t the start the Wellesley Applejacks wanted to their third-round series against the Tavistock Braves, but it’s early yet.
Get the full story ...

There are now eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region, according to figures released this morning by the Public Health department.

Seven of the cases involved residents returned from travelling, the eighth, a man in his 20s, believed to have acquired the virus through close contact.

Six of the eight are self-isolating at home, while two have been hospitalized: a man in his 40s who’d travelled to the U.S. and a woman in her 50s who had been to France and the UK.

The first case to confirmed was a woman in her 60s who’d been on a Celebrity cruise that had docked in Puerto Rico on March 1. The cruise made stops in St. Martin, Barbados, Dominique, and Grenada before returning to dock in Puerto Rico on March 7. Development of symptoms were noticed by the woman upon her arrival into Canada the following day.  After a two-day period of self-isolation, she visited Grand River Hospital for evaluation and testing. Following necessary protocols the hospital released the patient, who had been experiencing mild respiratory symptoms.

Waterloo Region Case Number Patient (age and gender)Testing location Transmission
(community, travel or close contact)		 Status (self-isolating, hospitalized or recovered)
150s FemaleGrand River HospitalTravel (Italy)Self-isolating at home
260s FemaleGrand River HospitalTravel (Celebrity Summit cruise)Self-isolating at home
340s MaleGrand River HospitalTravel (USA)Hospitalized
450s FemaleGrand River HospitalTravel (France/UK)Hospitalized
540s MaleSt. Mary’s General HospitalTravel (Celebrity Silhouette cruise)Self-isolating at home
650s MaleSt Mary’s General HospitalTravel (Celebrity Summit cruise)/Close contactSelf-isolating at home
760s MaleSt Mary’s General HospitalTravel (Celebrity Summit cruise)/Close contactSelf-isolating at home
820s MaleSt Mary’s General HospitalClose contactSelf-isolating at home
Previous articleWhat’s closed and cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak
Next articleCEDAR ST and GRAND AVE S, CAMBRIDGE ON Canada

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

LIVING HERE

Living HereSean Heeger - 0

Elmira artist one of those feeling the “Bern”

After leaving 15 years in the advertising world behind him, Brent Schreiber set out on a new path, and followed his passion to create artwork. Today the Elmira man is more...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Wellesley Applejacks

Jacks drop new series opener against Tavistock

Steve Kannon - 0
It wasn’t the start the Wellesley Applejacks wanted to their third-round series against the Tavistock Braves, but it’s early yet.
Get the full story ...
EDSS Sports

EDSS boys win CWOSSA hockey title

Sean Heeger - 0
The EDSS boys’ hockey team is heading back to the provincials, having emerged victorious this week at the regional level.
Get the full story ...
Creative Arts

Ever-evolving experiences help shape his songs

Steve Kannon - 0
Live music and beer is a fine pairing – just ask Andy Du Rego. As Black Suit Devil, he’ll be performing next week...
Get the full story ...
Local Sports

Pair of artistic swimmers take part in the Ontario Winter Games

Damon MacLean - 0
Joy Szabo and Audrey Hodgson both placed in the Ontario Winter Games for artistic swimming on March 1. Wellesley...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Local News

Widespread shutdowns in effect as Ontario declares state of emergency

Steve Kannon - 0
Ontario is in under a state of emergency following a declaration this morning (Tuesday) by Premier Doug Ford. Public facilities such as libraries, arenas...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Now nine cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region

Steve Kannon - 0
There are now nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region, according to figures released this morning (March 17) by the Public Health department.
Get the full story ...
Local News

Local restaurants close to the public amid COVID-19 outbreak

Nik Harron - 0
Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many local bars and restaurants have changed the way they serve customers or shuttered their doors completely.
Get the full story ...
Local News

What’s closed and cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak

Sean Heeger - 0
Staying at home, whether self-isolation or social distancing, becomes an increasingly easier choice as public places are shuttered and events cancelled.
Get the full story ...
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Auger, Earl C.

Widespread shutdowns in effect as Ontario declares state of emergency

Now nine cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region