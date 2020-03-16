-2.7 C
Elmira
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Back Issues
Advertising
Maryhill News
Connecting Our Communities

New Horizons

Diane Strickler
By Diane Strickler
18
0

TRENDING

Local NewsSteve Kannon - 0

News Briefs

Woolwich nixes traffic islands Displeased with the troublesome pedestrian islands installed during the Region of Waterloo’s reconstruction of Church Street...
Get the full story ...
Living HereSean Heeger - 0

Elmira artist one of those feeling the “Bern”

After leaving 15 years in the advertising world behind him, Brent Schreiber set out on a new path,...
Get the full story ...
Owen RobertsOwen Roberts - 1

Corona beer poll shows how facts get skewered

This week, social media is on fire about a poll that allegedly found 38 per cent of Americans...
Get the full story ...
Local NewsSteve Kannon - 0

Heat and power plant a go for WMC in Elmira

Woolwich’s foray into cogeneration should get underway in earnest later this month with the arrival of a gas-fired...
Get the full story ...

THIS WEEK

Elmira
clear sky
-2.7 ° C
-0.6 °
-5 °
85 %
0.5kmh
1 %
Wed
8 °
Thu
11 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
3 °

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Maryhill News

Bloomingdale W.I.

Diane Strickler - 0
The monthly meeting of the Bloomingdale Women’s Institute was held at the home of Brenda Hallman on Monday, March 9th at 5:30...
Get the full story ...
Maryhill News

Shrove Tuesday

Diane Strickler - 0
The Maryhill Knights of Columbus held their annual pancake supper on Shrove Tuesday, February 25th. This was held at the Maryhill Heritage Park...
Get the full story ...
Maryhill News

Heritage Week

Diane Strickler - 0
Ontario Heritage Week is always the 3rd week in February.  This year it was held from February 16th to the 22nd.
Get the full story ...
Maryhill News

100th Birthday

Diane Strickler - 0
There was a special occasion on Friday, February 21st when one of the residents at Twin Oaks celebrated her 100th Birthday. Mary...
Get the full story ...
Maryhill News

New Horizons

Diane Strickler - 0
The February session of New Horizons was held on Thursday, February 13th at 10 a.m. at the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre. It...
Get the full story ...

The monthly session of New Horizons took place at the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre on Thursday, March 12th at 10 a.m.  Guest speaker was Ken Becker who is a Cruise and Travel Consultant from Expedia Cruise Ship Centre in Kitchener.  His topic was “Travel..the World is Waiting for You!”  Ken has been with Expedia for 13 years.  Although with the Coronavirus upon us he was optimist that things will eventually turn out.  Now would be the time to think of where you would like to go.

The best time to travel is early December to the middle and end of January.  Adults is All of September because there are no families.    Their tour packages included Europe, Egypt, Italy, Venice, Africa, Spain and Australia.  One well received package is the Local Rocky Mountain Tours.    They also have packages for – Just One Travel Package.  What is your perfect vacation?  Friends, family, unique destinations, relaxing or exploring.  They have something for everyone.  Where do you want to go? Caribbean, Mexico, Hawaii, South Pacific Alaska, Europe, Mediterranean, Scandinavian countries, Northern Fjords.  The river cruises are also Panama Canal, Asia & Far East, South Pacific.  He spoke on what is Included in the cruise packages and what is not. 

Previous articleCWL Meeting
Next articleWhat’s closed and cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

LIVING HERE

Living HereSean Heeger - 0

Elmira artist one of those feeling the “Bern”

After leaving 15 years in the advertising world behind him, Brent Schreiber set out on a new path, and followed his passion to create artwork. Today the Elmira man is more...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Wellesley Applejacks

Jacks drop new series opener against Tavistock

Steve Kannon - 0
It wasn’t the start the Wellesley Applejacks wanted to their third-round series against the Tavistock Braves, but it’s early yet.
Get the full story ...
Creative Arts

Ever-evolving experiences help shape his songs

Steve Kannon - 0
Live music and beer is a fine pairing – just ask Andy Du Rego. As Black Suit Devil, he’ll be performing next week...
Get the full story ...
Local Sports

Pair of artistic swimmers take part in the Ontario Winter Games

Damon MacLean - 0
Joy Szabo and Audrey Hodgson both placed in the Ontario Winter Games for artistic swimming on March 1. Wellesley...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

More flexibility for on-farm businesses

Steve Kannon - 0
Already relaxing its rules governing on-farm businesses, Woolwich made even more concessions following public input on its plans. This week, councillors adopted changes to...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Maryhill News

CWL Meeting

Diane Strickler - 0
The St. Boniface  Catholic Women’s League held their monthly meeting on Thursday, March 12th at 7 p.m. in the Edward Halter Home. ...
Get the full story ...
Maryhill News

Shrove Tuesday

Diane Strickler - 0
The Maryhill Knights of Columbus held their annual pancake supper on Shrove Tuesday, February 25th. This was held at the Maryhill Heritage Park...
Get the full story ...
Maryhill News

Heritage Week

Diane Strickler - 0
Ontario Heritage Week is always the 3rd week in February.  This year it was held from February 16th to the 22nd.
Get the full story ...
Maryhill News

New Horizons

Diane Strickler - 0
The February session of New Horizons was held on Thursday, February 13th at 10 a.m. at the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre. It...
Get the full story ...
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Auger, Earl C.

Widespread shutdowns in effect as Ontario declares state of emergency

Now nine cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region