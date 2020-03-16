The monthly session of New Horizons took place at the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre on Thursday, March 12th at 10 a.m. Guest speaker was Ken Becker who is a Cruise and Travel Consultant from Expedia Cruise Ship Centre in Kitchener. His topic was “Travel..the World is Waiting for You!” Ken has been with Expedia for 13 years. Although with the Coronavirus upon us he was optimist that things will eventually turn out. Now would be the time to think of where you would like to go.

The best time to travel is early December to the middle and end of January. Adults is All of September because there are no families. Their tour packages included Europe, Egypt, Italy, Venice, Africa, Spain and Australia. One well received package is the Local Rocky Mountain Tours. They also have packages for – Just One Travel Package. What is your perfect vacation? Friends, family, unique destinations, relaxing or exploring. They have something for everyone. Where do you want to go? Caribbean, Mexico, Hawaii, South Pacific Alaska, Europe, Mediterranean, Scandinavian countries, Northern Fjords. The river cruises are also Panama Canal, Asia & Far East, South Pacific. He spoke on what is Included in the cruise packages and what is not.