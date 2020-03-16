CWL Meeting

The St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League held their monthly meeting on Thursday, March 12th at 7 p.m. in the Edward Halter Home. Mass preceeded the meeting at 6:30 p.m. by Father Ron Voisin for the Intentions of the Living and Deceased members of the CWL council.

The Financial report was approved and will be published in the Church bulletin. The budget for the coming year was also presented and approved. A monetary donation will be sent to the Guelph Area Right to Life.

CORRESPONDENCE: Thank you cards were received from the family of Mary Voisin, the memory Box People, the Sisters of Carmel of St. Joseph, Euthanasia Prevention Coalition, St John’s Kitchen, Ray of Hope, Lisaard House, and Sanguen Outreach Health. Received was – The Good Work News newsletter and a donation request from the CYO Children’s fundraiser.

COMMUNITY LIFE & COMMUNICATIONS: Diane Strickler has mentioned that the School Board is hoping to implementing in a new bible – “God’s Redemptive Story /Action Bible”, which is more student oriented.

CARD CONVENOR: -Maria O’Drowsky has sent 9 sympathy, 2 get well, 1- 50th anniversary and 1- 80th birthday card during the past months.

SPIRITUAL CONVENOR: Barb Nosal read a reflection on the day’s gospel regarding Lazarus and the rich man.

NEW BUSINESS: Diane spoke briefly on a workshop she attended recently – 13 Ways to Kill Your Community – Forget the Water, Don’t Attract Business, Don’t Engage Youth, Deceive Yourself, Shop Elsewhere, Don’t Paint, Don’t Cooperate, Live in the Past, Shut Our Your Seniors, Reject Everything New, Ignore Outsiders, Grow Complacent, Don’t Take Responsibility.

Spring Regional meeting is on Saturday, March 21st at St. Mark’s Church in Kitchener. Diocesan Convention will be the weekend of May 29-31st at the Crowne Plaza (Valhalla Inn) in Kitchener. FREE Saturday lunch and Sunday breakfast for attendees to encourage staying overnight. Provincial Convention July 5-8, 2020 also at the Crowne Plaza in Kitchener.

It was suggested that we could have a Communion Brunch this year to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Hamilton Diocese. Further discussion will take place at a future meeting.

There will be no April meeting as it falls on Holy Thursday.