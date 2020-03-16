4.2 C
Elmira
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Police Report

March is Fraud Prevention Month, with public warned to take precautions

March is Fraud Prevention Month, with officials noting thousands of Canadians fall victim to fraud every year. In 2019,...
Police Report

Deputy chief to retire from Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police this week announced deputy chief Kevin Chalk will retire after 38 years of service. Chalk, who will officially retire...
Police Report

Province provides additional funding for Crime Stoppers tip line

Ontario is investing $450,000 over two years to ensure the Crime Stoppers toll-free telephone tip line can continue to operate 24 hours a day, seven days...
Police Report

Police warn of fraud attempts on students

Waterloo Regional Police issued a warning to local college and university students after an increase in email fraud targeting students.
Crime Stoppers
Crime Stoppers: Waterloo Region

CEDAR ST and GRAND AVE S, CAMBRIDGE ON Canada

144



Crime of the Week: March 16, 2020 Case#: 1715

Offence: Assault Date: Feb 8, 2020

Waterloo Regional Police are continuing to investigate an assault that occurred on February 8, 2020, at approximately 12:30 a.m., in the area of Grand Avenue and Cedar Street in Cambridge.

Two unknown individuals assaulted a female while she was walking. The victim sustained serious but non-life threating injuries. She was transported to the hospital where she was later released.

The first suspect is described as a female with long blonde- straight hair, with freckles, possibly wearing a grey sweater or jacket. The second suspect is described as a female with brown hair possibly wearing a grey sweater or jacket.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime. You won't be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Toll Free: 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

Crime Stoppers

CHRISTOPHER DR, CAMBRIDGE, WATERLOO ON Canada

Crime of the Week: March 9, 2020 Case#: 1714 Offence: Robbery Date: Jan 5, 2020 Waterloo...
Crime Stoppers

SIMS ESTATE DR, KITCHENER, ON Canada

Crime of the Week: February 24, 2020 Case#: 1712 Offence: Break and Enter Date: Jan 23, 2020
10 cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region

Auger, Earl C.

Widespread shutdowns in effect as Ontario declares state of emergency