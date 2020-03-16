CEDAR ST and GRAND AVE S, CAMBRIDGE ON Canada







Crime of the Week: March 16, 2020 Case#: 1715

Offence: Assault Date: Feb 8, 2020

Waterloo Regional Police are continuing to investigate an assault that occurred on February 8, 2020, at approximately 12:30 a.m., in the area of Grand Avenue and Cedar Street in Cambridge.

Two unknown individuals assaulted a female while she was walking. The victim sustained serious but non-life threating injuries. She was transported to the hospital where she was later released.

The first suspect is described as a female with long blonde- straight hair, with freckles, possibly wearing a grey sweater or jacket. The second suspect is described as a female with brown hair possibly wearing a grey sweater or jacket.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.