Due to the recent announcement of COVID -19. The Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life for the late Steve Straus, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 21 is going to be rescheduled to a later date (To be announced). Those wishing to offer condolences to the family may do so at www.wgyoungfuneralhome.com

It is with great sadness that we say goodbye at the passing of Stephen H. Straus while on vacation in Florida, a place he loved. Steve was born in 1955 and raised in St. Clements. He was the loving husband and best friend of Brenda (nee Hill) for 41 years. He was the first son of Dolores and the late Harold Straus (1994). He was the proud father of Peter and Andy and very special “Packa” to his grand-daughter Lyla and honorary grand-daughter Poppy.

Steve was Home Hardware to the core, being a life-time employee before he purchased the Stratford Home Hardware & Building Centre more than 15 years ago. He had great respect for his employees and enjoyed helping customers. Steve also enjoyed coaching and playing softball and hockey, as well as broomball, Krispy Kritter hunting, walks with Brenda, travelling with family, spending time with friends, and barbecuing with his many spices and sauces.

Steve loved life, and he gave it his all. He had great faith and shared much with his seven siblings: Brad (Catherine), Dan (Eva), Geraldine (Mark Moser), Jeanette (Joe Meeks), Mark (Lynn), Rodney (Tracey) and Cameron (Julie). Also lovingly remembered by in-laws Ruth Ann and Larry Hammond, Sandy and the late Geordie Sim, as well as many nieces and nephews, their spouses, and great nieces and nephews. Steve was predeceased by his grandparents Albert and Theresa Strauss, Christian and Rose Straus, his mother and father-in-law, Clementine and Elmer Hill.

You are invited to share with us in saying farewell to one of the best. A Mass and Celebration of Steve’s Life will take place Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, 96 Huron Street, Stratford. Reception and a time to reminisce with family will follow from 12:30 – 3:00 p.m. at Stratford Rotary Complex, 353 McCarthy Road, Stratford. In lieu of flowers and as expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul (St. Joseph’s Conference), St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church or Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario through the W. G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron Street, Stratford. 519.271.7411. www.wgyoungfuneralhome.com

Go in peace, Steve; you fought a good fight; God bless, we will meet again!