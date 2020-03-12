9.9 C
Elmira
Friday, March 13, 2020
Back Issues
Advertising
Local News
Connecting Our Communities

Provincial minister delivers address at seniors’ active living fair

Raymond Cho addresses packed house at St. Jacobs event organized by Community Care Concepts

Sean Heeger
By Sean Heeger
23
0

It’s not easy getting old. As the Ontario Minister of Seniors and Accessibility, Raymond Cho may have more than a passing familiarity with that sentiment, one he joked about Wednesday morning in St. Jacobs.

Cho addressed some 160 guests at the Seniors Information and Active Living Fair, held March 11 for the fifth year under the auspices of Community Care Concepts. The event focuses on education and introducing seniors to the supports available around them.

Helping and encouraging seniors to live better, while inspiring a better sense of wellbeing and health, along with preventative measures is the goal of the fair, said Karla Frey, manager of community programs at Community Care Concepts.

“You have a community, a very caring community here in Woolwich, Wellesley and Wilmot,” said Frey. “We’re blessed to be in the rural townships.  The community works very hand in glove and every door is an open door so you should be able to call any of these people here that link to the supports you need.”

Cho spoke about what he’s gone through since getting older and what the government is doing to ensure the continued success of those who are living through their golden years.

Citing a growing number of seniors and a need for more care, Cho talked about tackling isolation which he describes as the most dangerous thing for those of a certain age.

The government has invested in more home and community support for seniors, and Frey said this is key to reducing wait times, but keeping older people out of hospitals.

“When we look at the Ministry of Health we are able to, through their funding to us, help reduce hallway medicine and hospital wait times,” said Frey. “Settling people into their homes reduces the amount of … re-admittances to hospital. And that’s as a direct result of their funding to us.”

Attendees were treated to education from a number of booths set up by community partners, entertainment, a chance to network, and a lunch.

Sean Heeger
Sean Heeger
Sean Heeger is a Reporter/Photographer for The Observer.
Previous articleLocal group pledges to plant 5,000 more trees this year
Next articleHeat and power plant a go for WMC in Elmira

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

CREATIVE ARTS

Creative ArtsSteve Kannon - 0

Ever-evolving experiences help shape his songs

Live music and beer is a fine pairing – just ask Andy Du Rego. As Black Suit Devil, he’ll be performing next week at Block Three Brewing, just one of his upcoming shows at...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Wellesley Applejacks

Jacks drop new series opener against Tavistock

Steve Kannon - 0
It wasn’t the start the Wellesley Applejacks wanted to their third-round series against the Tavistock Braves, but it’s early yet.
Get the full story ...
Local Sports

Pair of artistic swimmers take part in the Ontario Winter Games

Damon MacLean - 0
Joy Szabo and Audrey Hodgson both placed in the Ontario Winter Games for artistic swimming on March 1. Wellesley...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

More flexibility for on-farm businesses

Steve Kannon - 0
Already relaxing its rules governing on-farm businesses, Woolwich made even more concessions following public input on its plans. This week, councillors adopted changes to...
Get the full story ...
Creative Arts

Ever-evolving experiences help shape his songs

Steve Kannon - 0
Live music and beer is a fine pairing – just ask Andy Du Rego. As Black Suit Devil, he’ll be performing next week...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley council awards two contracts for upcoming road maintenance

Sean Heeger - 0
Boomer Line, Moser-Young and Manser roads are slated for paving this year, as Wellesley councillors meeting Tuesday night awarded a contract to carry out...
Get the full story ...
Elmira Sugar Kings

Kings advance after sweeping Brantford in four straight

Steve Kannon - 0
The Elmira Sugar Kings advanced to the second round of the GOJHL playoffs, having swept the Brantford Bandits in four games. A 6-1...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Local News

A regional roundtable puts focus on rural women’s issues

Damon MacLean - 0
Rural and farm communities face a number of challenges. That applies even more so to women living in such areas. Tackling such issues...
Get the full story ...
Local News

CCC gets new funding for home-care program

Veronica Reiner - 0
A new service offered by Community Care Concepts is among the recipients of recent stream of provincial funding. Kitchener-Conestoga MPP...
Get the full story ...
Living Here

Legion goes digital with its poppy campaign

Veronica Reiner - 0
Aligning with the modern digital age, the symbol of remembrance is now available online for the first time. The complement the traditional version, the...
Get the full story ...
Living Here

Shortages behind the wheel puts them behind the 8-ball

Ali Wilson - 0
While National Volunteer Week showcases the amazing work volunteers do, it also shines a spotlight on the  ever growing need for more people willing...
Get the full story ...
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Stephen H. Straus

All schools to remain closed for two weeks following March Break

Elmira Maple Syrup Festival cancelled over coronavirus fears