Bloomingdale W.I.

Diane Strickler
The monthly meeting of the Bloomingdale Women’s Institute was held at the home of Brenda Hallman on Monday, March 9th at 5:30 p.m. It was interesting to hear the stories of the members favourite food from their childhood which was the roll call. Grace Alton & Brenda Hallman made 5 delicious Caribbean dishes for all the members to enjoy.  These dishes were – Black Beans and Rice, 5 ingredient Mango Salsa, Caribbean-Spiced Sweet Potatoes, Jerk Chicken and finished the meal of with Bananas Foster.  These dishes were enjoyed by all.

Next meeting will be the Annual Meeting on Monday April 11th at 6:30 p.m. at the Bloomingdale United Church.  Members are asked to bring their favourite food, dishes and cutlery. Payment of annual fees will be collected and you are asked to bring your volunteer hours, and please write down any ideas for next year’s meetings.

Brenda Hallman & Grace Alton
MARYHILL NEWS

