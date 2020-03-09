14.9 C
Elmira
Monday, March 9, 2020
Back Issues
Advertising
Obituaries
Connecting Our Communities

Howlett, Betty

Nik Harron
By Nik Harron
16
0

TRENDING

Local NewsSteve Kannon - 0

News Briefs

Woolwich nixes traffic islands Displeased with the troublesome pedestrian islands installed during the Region of Waterloo’s reconstruction of Church Street...
Get the full story ...
Living HereLori Anne Little - 0

Cancer battles aren’t fought alone

Community support for a local paramedic dealing with a cancer diagnosis surpassed its goal in a few short...
Get the full story ...
Owen RobertsOwen Roberts - 2

Forks up to farmers on well-timed Agriculture Day

February is not the most obvious time to celebrate agriculture in Canada. But that’s...
Get the full story ...
Local NewsSteve Kannon - 2

20-year-old agreement causes a stir

An Elmira environmentalist’s “smoking gun” appears to be shooting blanks. Al Marshall, a long-time critic of cleanup efforts at...
Get the full story ...

THIS WEEK

Elmira
clear sky
14.9 ° C
19 °
10 °
20 %
5.1kmh
1 %
Tue
11 °
Wed
6 °
Thu
9 °
Fri
9 °
Sat
-0 °

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Obituaries

Sven Brindley

Nik Harron - 0
Sven Brindley passed away peacefully on February 21, 2020 with his wife of 38 years, Nancy; dear friends,...
Get the full story ...
Obituaries

Lucy Bertin

Nik Harron - 0
Peacefully passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Kitchener, at the age of...
Get the full story ...
Obituaries

Vandenbroucke, Marion (Forbes)

Nik Harron - 0
Marion, age 74, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at...
Get the full story ...
Obituaries

Irvine, Margaret

Nik Harron - 0
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Lisaard House, Cambridge, at the age of 85. Margaret,...
Get the full story ...
Obituaries

Taylor, Dr. Margaret Jean (McKay)

Nik Harron - 1
Margaret passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Hospice Wellington, Guelph, at the age of...
Get the full story ...

Peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Lisaard House, Cambridge, at the age of 80. Betty (Stickney) Howlett was the beloved wife for over 55 years of Myril of Elmira. Loving mother of Sheila and Todd Soltysiak of Caledon and John Howlett of Kitchener. Dear sister of Helen and Lorne Richmond of Elmira and sister-in-law of Lloyd and Gail Howlett of Stony Plain, Alberta. Lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, and their families. Predeceased by her parents Reginald and Mae (Kells) Stickney and brothers George and John. Betty was a registered nurse and graduated in the class of ’61 from Guelph General Hospital. She volunteered for over 30 years at Woolwich Community Services. She was a life member of the Elmira and District Horticultural Society and Trinity UCW. At Betty’s request, cremation has taken place. A memorial service for relatives and friends will be held in one week, on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A reception will follow at the funeral home. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Lisaard House or St. Mary’s General Hospital Foundation (Cardiac Care Centre) would be appreciated.

www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

Previous articleCHRISTOPHER DR, CAMBRIDGE, WATERLOO ON Canada
Next articleHoffele, Robin Christopher

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

LIVING HERE

Living HereLori Anne Little - 0

Cancer battles aren’t fought alone

Community support for a local paramedic dealing with a cancer diagnosis surpassed its goal in a few short weeks. A GoFundMe page created for Todd Roes and his family has raised...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Theatre

Getting to the truth of the matter

Steve Kannon - 0
On route to a courtroom confrontation that exclaims “You can’t handle the truth!” there’s plenty of tension and drama in A Few Good...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley council awards two contracts for upcoming road maintenance

Sean Heeger - 0
Boomer Line, Moser-Young and Manser roads are slated for paving this year, as Wellesley councillors meeting Tuesday night awarded a contract to carry out...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Applejacks

Jacks up 3-2 in second round series against Ayr

Damon MacLean - 0
The Wellesley Applejacks are in tight battle against the Ayr Centennials in the second round of the Provincial Junior Hockey League playoffs.
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Hoffele, Robin Christopher

CHRISTOPHER DR, CAMBRIDGE, WATERLOO ON Canada

Crash on Barnswallow Dr