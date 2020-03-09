Howlett, Betty

Peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Lisaard House, Cambridge, at the age of 80. Betty (Stickney) Howlett was the beloved wife for over 55 years of Myril of Elmira. Loving mother of Sheila and Todd Soltysiak of Caledon and John Howlett of Kitchener. Dear sister of Helen and Lorne Richmond of Elmira and sister-in-law of Lloyd and Gail Howlett of Stony Plain, Alberta. Lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, and their families. Predeceased by her parents Reginald and Mae (Kells) Stickney and brothers George and John. Betty was a registered nurse and graduated in the class of ’61 from Guelph General Hospital. She volunteered for over 30 years at Woolwich Community Services. She was a life member of the Elmira and District Horticultural Society and Trinity UCW. At Betty’s request, cremation has taken place. A memorial service for relatives and friends will be held in one week, on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A reception will follow at the funeral home. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Lisaard House or St. Mary’s General Hospital Foundation (Cardiac Care Centre) would be appreciated.

