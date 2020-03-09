18.2 C
Elmira
Monday, March 9, 2020
Hoffele, Robin Christopher

Nik Harron
By Nik Harron
Passed away peacefully with family and dear friends by his side at Grand River Hospital on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the age of 62. Beloved husband of Susan (nee Snyder). Loving father of Christine Robyn (Jamie Fenton), Rebecca Catherine, Ryan Calvin, Dana Doreen and Dugan “DJ” James. Survived by his sister Ann and his brother Richard. Special thanks to the staff in the Intensive Care Unit at Grand River Hospital for your compassionate care and empathy. Private cremation arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home (519) 749-8467.

A special family thank you to two of our heroes that spent hours at his bedside, his table and on his phone filling his days with hope –  his true blue friends, Stan and Rod.

Robin lived his life to the fullest and on his own terms with family, friends and fun, mixed in with hard work, he was always busy doing and never a dull moment at work and play.

Robin’s sense of humour could be as silly or twisted or as awkward as he could make it, depending on who, when and where.

He had collections of all sorts, cameras, tools, photographs, and toys but most of all he was a collector (sharer) of people and of stories.  Robin could tell a tale that would raise eyebrows, drop jaws, and have his listeners laughing, crying or wondering and every story had a reality time and place tag – how could a man so young have done so much.

Robin loved fishing – with kids off the dock, with cousin Bob in Lake Erie, with Rod in Honey Harbour and with son-in-law Jamie on the ice in Owen Sound.

Robin’s passion was traveling over the road, through the skies, and across many waterways. His Cessna, he loved;  his boat (Waterloo – N Music) he treasured; his Volkswagens and “Betsy” (Dodge 12 -value Cummins), he cherished. But over the road long haul was his real life away from home. Robin was proud of each big burgundy Peterbilt he drove down the highway – how many miles he put on each and how he kept them clean and neat, just so  – 285, 5711, 5444, 6552, 5973.

He was happiest on the road, called himself a “Paid Tourist” and shared the journey with family and friends whenever he could.

Robin’s 16 year journey with Liberty Linehaul and the people who made it family, both here, in Ayr, Ontario and southwest in Montebello, California are some of his best. Those Hoffele ‘3 Amigos’, Steve, Bob, and Robin, really were family.

Robin loved music of all sorts, but especially his Beatles One Album. Belting out tunes was a family tradition, anytime, anywhere.

Please take comfort in the lyrics of Lonestar’s song: “We may be a thousand miles apart. But I’ll be with you wherever you are, I’m already here, Take a look around, I’m the sunshine in your hair, I’m the shadow on the ground, I’m the whisper in the wind, And I’ll be there until the end, Can you feel the love that we share? Oh, I’m already there.”

A celebration of Robin’s life will happen mid-April. Please contact family for details.

As expressions of sympathy donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation – Cancer Centre would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Robin’s memorial.

