CHRISTOPHER DR, CAMBRIDGE, WATERLOO ON Canada

Crime of the Week: March 9, 2020 Case#: 1714

Offence: Robbery Date: Jan 5, 2020

Waterloo Regional Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a male in connection to five robberies that have occurred at convenience stores in Cambridge between January 5, 2020, and February 9, 2020. On January 5, 2020, a male robbed a convenience store on Myers Road in Cambridge. On January 23, 2020, a male robbed a convenience store on Water Street South in Cambridge. On January 30, February 1 and 9, 2020, a male robbed the same convenience store on Christopher Drive in Cambridge.

During each incident, the male demanded cash and/or cigarettes from an employee. No weapons were seen, and no one was physically injured.

Investigators believe the same male is responsible for all five incidents. Police are looking to identify and speak with the individual seen in the attached images. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8927 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.