Thursday, March 5, 2020
Wellesley Township Council
Wellesley council awards two contracts for upcoming road maintenance

By Sean Heeger
4
0

Boomer Line, Moser-Young and Manser roads are slated for paving this year, as Wellesley councillors meeting Tuesday night awarded a contract to carry out the work.

The job also involves concrete sidewalk work on Alfred Street in Linwood and Lawrence Street in Wellesley village.

Steed and Evans Ltd. was awarded the contract for $693,000, the lowest of seven bids the township received. Tenders were accepted until February 14. The company’s quote was $6,000 less than the next lowest submission.

Meeting March 3, councillors quickly approved the recommendation from public works technician Ryan Baker.

In a similar move, council awarded a $260,000 contract to carry out maintenance on five of the township’s gravel roads.

Donegan’s Haulage was the lower of two bids received.

The company will supply, crush and haul maintenance gravel to resurface portions of Schummer Line, Road 116, Chalmers Forrest Road, Lichty Road and Siegner Lane.

Donegan’s bid was lower by just over $13,000.

The budgeted amount of gravel for this work is estimated to be 23,400 tonnes. However, staff said it would reduce the amount by 200 tonnes to stay within the budgeted amount, making the total contract value $258,511.10.

All work is expected to begin later this year.

Sean Heeger is a Reporter/Photographer for The Observer.
