Students staying put for March Break as high schools cancel European trips

Students in the Waterloo Region District School Board woke up to a disappointing email this morning (Thursday), learning that three trips to Europe scheduled for March Break would be cancelled due to concerns about the coronavirus.

The board said it was responding to recent travel advisories and public health information updates.

In a statement addressed to WRDSB families, the board attributed the decision to “The spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) … around the world, with a rising number of confirmed cases, leading to heightened concerns regarding international travel.”

In the email, director of education John Bryant said, “The decision is not one we took lightly. The safety of our staff is at the forefront of every decision we make. While this was not an easy decision to make, we cannot ignore the global impact of COVID-19 and must take the necessary steps to ensure the safety of our staff and students.”

Last week an update was added to the coronavirus section of WRDSB’s website with tips on preventing the illness and avoiding misinformation. The board reassures the public that they stay in close contact with the Region of Waterloo Public Health, ensuring that the necessary precautions are being taken.

Woodland Christian High School in Breslau is currently reviewing the issue in regards an upcoming trip it has planned. Like other schools, it has a March Break European excursion in the works, but has yet to make a decision about cancellation. Being an independent school, the decision is left to its internal board.

At the Waterloo Catholic District School Board, postponements were announced today, including a planned trip by students at Resurrection Catholic Secondary School.