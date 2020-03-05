March is Fraud Prevention Month, with public warned to take precautions

March is Fraud Prevention Month, with officials noting thousands of Canadians fall victim to fraud every year.

In 2019, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) received 46,317 reports of fraud from Canadians, where 19,285 were victims with a total reported loss of $98M.

“Most people don’t think that they would fall victim to fraud, but fraudsters are using increasingly sophisticated methods to target people and the impact can be devastating. Retirement savings, homes, businesses and, in some cases, lives have all been lost to fraud,” said Sgt. Guy Paul Larocque, acting officer in charge of the CAFC, in a release.

One of the RCMP’s initiatives to track fraud is the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre which is a joint partnership between the Competition Bureau, the Ontario Provincial Police and the RCMP.

The CAFC is Canada’s central repository for data, intelligence and resource material on mass marketing fraud. It collects victim evidence, statistics and documentation and provides this information to law enforcement agencies.

In an effort to help more effectively combat mass marketing fraud, the CAFC has developed partnerships in the public and private sectors. For example, by working with telephone companies, email service providers, financial institutions and credit card companies, the CAFC has been successful in deterring communications between fraudsters and potential victims. In some cases, they’ve even had success in blocking the receipt and laundering of victims’ funds.

This Fraud Prevention Month, the RCMP warns everyone to take time to further educate themselves on how to recognize different types of fraud, learn how to report it, and share this information with your family and friends.

FEBRUARY 25

7:00 PM | Wellington County OPP are investigating a fail-to-remain collision involving a vehicle and a cyclist on Wellington Road 6 near Side Road 7. It is reported that a northbound sedan collided with a cyclist on Wellington Road 6. The driver of the sedan stopped briefly and spoke to the injured teenager before getting back in their vehicle and was last seen travelling northbound. The vehicle is described as an older model, dark-coloured sedan similar to a Chrysler Neon. There will be damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle. The driver is described as female, in her 20s with dark hair and glasses. The 14-year-old cyclist was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released. Any person with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.

FEBRUARY 28

4:00 PM | Wellington County OPP responded along with Mapleton and Wellesley Fire Departments and Guelph-Wellington and Waterloo Region Paramedic Services to a serious collision on Wellington Road 12 west of the Fourth Line of Mapleton. A loaded cattle truck and a sport utility vehicle (SUV) were travelling eastbound on Wellington Road 12 when the collision occurred. The driver of the SUV was transported by air ambulance to a Toronto hospital with serious, life-altering injuries. The driver of the cattle truck was uninjured. None of the animals was injured, either. The cause of the collision is currently being investigated by OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI); police are asking anyone that may have witnessed this collision to call 1-888-310-1122.

MARCH 2

10:30 AM | Wellington County OPP received a report of an intruder at a residence near Belwood. The victim, a 90-year-old man, found an unknown suspect within his home rummaging through belongings. When confronted, the lone suspect stated that they were there to do repairs. When the suspect went to get a business card from their vehicle they drove away. The suspect was described by witnesses as a white male in his 40s with grey hair and facial stubble, approximately 5’6” (168cm), slim build. The suspect fled in a white pickup truck with an ‘X’ on the back and the word “RESTORATION” or similar on the side. Witnesses also report that the suspect had a familiarity about them and were possibly soliciting driveway paving in the area during the summer of 2019. The victim discovered that approximately $1,000 in currency was taken. Any person with information regarding this person should contact the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.