Police Report

March is Fraud Prevention Month, with public warned to take precautions

March is Fraud Prevention Month, with officials noting thousands of Canadians fall victim to fraud every year. In 2019,...
Deputy chief to retire from Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police this week announced deputy chief Kevin Chalk will retire after 38 years of service. Chalk, who will officially retire...
Province provides additional funding for Crime Stoppers tip line

Ontario is investing $450,000 over two years to ensure the Crime Stoppers toll-free telephone tip line can continue to operate 24 hours a day, seven days...
Police warn of fraud attempts on students

Waterloo Regional Police issued a warning to local college and university students after an increase in email fraud targeting students.
Police Reporting - WRPS / OPP

4

March is Fraud Prevention Month, with officials noting thousands of Canadians fall victim to fraud every year.

In 2019, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) received 46,317 reports of fraud from Canadians, where 19,285 were victims with a total reported loss of $98M.

“Most people don’t think that they would fall victim to fraud, but fraudsters are using increasingly sophisticated methods to target people and the impact can be devastating. Retirement savings, homes, businesses and, in some cases, lives have all been lost to fraud,” said  Sgt. Guy Paul Larocque, acting officer in charge of the CAFC, in a release.

One of the RCMP’s initiatives to track fraud is the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre which is a joint partnership between the Competition Bureau, the Ontario Provincial Police and the RCMP.

The CAFC is Canada’s central repository for data, intelligence and resource material on mass marketing fraud. It collects victim evidence, statistics and documentation and provides this information to law enforcement agencies.

In an effort to help more effectively combat mass marketing fraud, the CAFC has developed partnerships in the public and private sectors. For example, by working with telephone companies, email service providers, financial institutions and credit card companies, the CAFC has been successful in deterring communications between fraudsters and potential victims. In some cases, they’ve even had success in blocking the receipt and laundering of victims’ funds.

This Fraud Prevention Month, the RCMP warns everyone to take time to further educate themselves on how to recognize different types of fraud, learn how to report it, and share this information with your family and friends.

Click here to learn about fraud.

FEBRUARY 25

7:00 PM | Wellington County OPP are investigating a fail-to-remain collision involving a vehicle and a cyclist on Wellington Road 6 near Side Road 7. It is reported that a northbound sedan collided with a cyclist on Wellington Road 6. The driver of the sedan stopped briefly and spoke to the injured teenager before getting back in their vehicle and was last seen travelling northbound. The vehicle is described as an older model, dark-coloured sedan similar to a Chrysler Neon. There will be damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle. The driver is described as female, in her 20s with dark hair and glasses. The 14-year-old cyclist was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released. Any person with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.

FEBRUARY 28

4:00 PM | Wellington County OPP responded along with Mapleton and Wellesley Fire Departments and Guelph-Wellington and Waterloo Region Paramedic Services to a serious collision on Wellington Road 12 west of the Fourth Line of Mapleton. A loaded cattle truck and a sport utility vehicle (SUV) were travelling eastbound on Wellington Road 12 when the collision occurred. The driver of the SUV was transported by air ambulance to a Toronto hospital with serious, life-altering injuries. The driver of the cattle truck was uninjured. None of the animals was injured, either. The cause of the collision is currently being investigated by OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI); police are asking anyone that may have witnessed this collision to call 1-888-310-1122.

MARCH 2

10:30 AM | Wellington County OPP received a report of an intruder at a residence near Belwood. The victim, a 90-year-old man, found an unknown suspect within his home rummaging through belongings. When confronted, the lone suspect stated that they were there to do repairs. When the suspect went to get a business card from their vehicle they drove away. The suspect was described by witnesses as a white male in his 40s with grey hair and facial stubble, approximately 5’6” (168cm), slim build. The suspect fled in a white pickup truck with an ‘X’ on the back and the word “RESTORATION” or similar on the side. Witnesses also report that the suspect had a familiarity about them and were possibly soliciting driveway paving in the area during the summer of 2019. The victim discovered that approximately $1,000 in currency was taken. Any person with information regarding this person should contact the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.

WOOLWICH COUNCIL

Woolwich Township Council

Woolwich looks to residents to step up sidewalk snow-clearing effort

Woolwich residents will need to keep their shovels handy and stock up on some salt, as the township wants you to do a better job of clearing the snow off of sidewalks in front...
Woolwich Township Council

New Woolwich bylaw takes aim at items such as basketball nets left on boulevards

Shooting some hoops at the end of the driveway and a bit of ball hockey are all well and good, just remember to put away the nets when you’re done. Failure to do so...
WELLESLEY COUNCIL

Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley approves budget with 3.9% hike

Steve Kannon - 0
The average Wellesley homeowner can expect to pay an additional $42 this year on the township portion of their tax bill under a budget...
Wellesley Township Council

New slate of rec. fees among this year’s increases for Wellesley Twp. residents

Veronica Reiner - 0
With the calendar rolling over into a new year, Wellesley residents can expect to pay to more for their recreational pursuits.
Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley to spread cost of septic-system inspections to residents

Veronica Reiner - 0
Ratepayers across Wellesley face a small fee increase in each of the next five years to cover the cost of an inspection program...
Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley working on priorities ahead of budget process

Aneta Rebiszewski - 0
A preliminary budget discussion was very much that Tuesday night as Wellesley councillors met Tuesday night, not even coming up with a tax-rate target...
Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley rec. complex project moves into fundraising mode

Veronica Reiner - 0
Wellesley Township having cleared the way for a potential new $22-million recreation complex, the focus is now on putting together a fundraising campaign that...
Local News

Demand for iTunes gift cards a sure sign of a scam

Steve Kannon - 0
You receive an alarming call from someone who claims to be from the government. They say that something went horribly wrong and that the...
