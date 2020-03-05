Fashion event marks a decade of women helping women in crisis

Woolwich’s fashionistas have helped bring aid to some 422 women and 538 children leaving abusive homes in the decade since the launch of Passion for Fashion, which is on tap again for this month.

For 10 years now, the fashion show and dinner has been a way to raise money for the Young Woman’s Christian Association (YWCA), which is Kitchener-Waterloo’s family relocation project. The YWCA helps local women and children of abuse get a fresh start after leaving an unsafe relationship.

“A lot of the time after leaving people in this situation have nothing,” said Nancy Koebel of Lyfestyle Financial Inc., one of the event’s organizers.

This charity sets people off on the right foot by providing them with any furniture they might need when rebuilding their lives, as well as moving services.

Koebel says that type of event is needed in our community because it brings attention to something that isn’t talked about enough.

“I think that it’s important to raise awareness that [this type of abuse] does exist, because most of us have heard of it happening but maybe we don’t know anybody that’s actually left,” she said, adding that “it could be anyone because I always tell people you never really know what is going on behind closed doors.”

According to federal government statistics, family-violence is a highly under reported crime.

Events like “Passion for Fashion” bring attention to the problem and help people find the support they need. Family violence can effect anyone, said Koebel adding that “it’s not just poor people. It can be successful people too.”

With the help of their volunteers, donors and the money raised from Passion for Fashion event the YWCA has been able to help move around 30 families a year for the 10 years the event has been running, according to Koebel.

“You know, when you look at those numbers you kind of go wow – it’s shocking,” she said.

This year’s event will take place on March 30 at the St. George Banquet Hall in Waterloo. It’s expected to draw in a crowd of 300 guests. The night will include the usual four-course dinner, fashion show, speeches, auctions, and door prizes. Something new to the event this year is a pop-up booth from In Her Shoes, a local charity aimed at helping women to become entrepreneurs.

Tickets are $90 and can be purchased online.