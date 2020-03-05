East Street, Cambridge ON Canada

Crime of the Week: March 2, 2020 Case#: 1713

Offence: Attempt Home Invasion Date: Jan 14, 2020

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for assistance in identifying three males who attempted to break into a residence on East Street in Cambridge on January 14, 2020 around 12:30 in the morning. One suspect appears to be holding a weapon as they attempt to break in the front door.

The three suspects are described as white males with average height and build. They were wearing light coloured hoodies and balaclavas covering their faces.

Video of this incident can be found online.