-1.3 C
Elmira
Saturday, March 7, 2020
Back Issues
Advertising
Police Report

March is Fraud Prevention Month, with public warned to take precautions

Observer Admin - 0
March is Fraud Prevention Month, with officials noting thousands of Canadians fall victim to fraud every year. In 2019,...
Get the full story ...
Police Report

Deputy chief to retire from Waterloo Regional Police

Observer Admin - 0
Waterloo Regional Police this week announced deputy chief Kevin Chalk will retire after 38 years of service. Chalk, who will officially retire...
Get the full story ...
Police Report

Province provides additional funding for Crime Stoppers tip line

Observer Admin - 0
Ontario is investing $450,000 over two years to ensure the Crime Stoppers toll-free telephone tip line can continue to operate 24 hours a day, seven days...
Get the full story ...
Police Report

Police warn of fraud attempts on students

Observer Admin - 0
Waterloo Regional Police issued a warning to local college and university students after an increase in email fraud targeting students.
Get the full story ...
Crime Stoppers
Crime Stoppers: Waterloo Region

East Street, Cambridge ON Canada

75

Crime of the Week: March 2, 2020             Case#: 1713

Offence: Attempt Home Invasion Date: Jan 14, 2020

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for assistance in identifying three males who attempted to break into a residence on East Street in Cambridge on January 14, 2020 around 12:30 in the morning.  One suspect appears to be holding a weapon as they attempt to break in the front door.

The three suspects are described as white males with average height and build. They were wearing light coloured hoodies and balaclavas covering their faces.

Video of this incident can be found online.

    

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime. You won't be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Toll Free: 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

Submit A Crime Stoppers Tip

Is there news happening in your community?

We love a good local story. We profile people making a difference in big and small ways throughout Woolwich and Wellesley Townships.

Submit A News Tip
- Advertisement -
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Crash on Barnswallow Dr

Waterloo Region sees its first case of the coronavirus

Students staying put for March Break as high schools cancel European...