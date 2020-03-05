-1.3 C
Elmira
Saturday, March 7, 2020
Back Issues
Advertising
Local News
Connecting Our Communities

Crash on Barnswallow Dr

Sean Heeger
By Sean Heeger
221
0

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at Barnswallow Drive and First Street West on the afternoon of March 5. Waterloo Regional Police Services and Elmira Volunteer Firefighters responded to the scene. No serious injuries were reported, but the crash impacted traffic in the area during the investigation and cleanup.

Sean Heeger
Sean Heeger
Sean Heeger is a Reporter/Photographer for The Observer.
Previous articleWaterloo Region sees its first case of the coronavirus

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

CREATIVE ARTS

TheatreSteve Kannon - 0

Getting to the truth of the matter

On route to a courtroom confrontation that exclaims “You can’t handle the truth!” there’s plenty of tension and drama in A Few Good Men, the latest offering from Drayton Entertainment at the St. Jacobs...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Elmira Sugar Kings

Kings advance after sweeping Brantford in four straight

Steve Kannon - 0
The Elmira Sugar Kings advanced to the second round of the GOJHL playoffs, having swept the Brantford Bandits in four games. A 6-1...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Applejacks

Jacks up 3-2 in second round series against Ayr

Damon MacLean - 0
The Wellesley Applejacks are in tight battle against the Ayr Centennials in the second round of the Provincial Junior Hockey League playoffs.
Get the full story ...
Theatre

Getting to the truth of the matter

Steve Kannon - 0
On route to a courtroom confrontation that exclaims “You can’t handle the truth!” there’s plenty of tension and drama in A Few Good...
Get the full story ...
Woolwich Township Council

Woolwich looks to residents to step up sidewalk snow-clearing effort

Steve Kannon - 0
Woolwich residents will need to keep their shovels handy and stock up on some salt, as the township wants you to do a...
Get the full story ...
Woolwich Township Council

New Woolwich bylaw takes aim at items such as basketball nets left on boulevards

Steve Kannon - 0
Shooting some hoops at the end of the driveway and a bit of ball hockey are all well and good, just remember to...
Get the full story ...
EDSS Sports

EDSS students join Canada-wide sock donation event

Sean Heeger - 0
Their team scored, and so did many who are struggling with homelessness. Students from the Elmira District Secondary School (EDSS) took...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Woolwich Township Council

Woolwich looks to residents to step up sidewalk snow-clearing effort

Steve Kannon - 0
Woolwich residents will need to keep their shovels handy and stock up on some salt, as the township wants you to do a...
Get the full story ...
View From Here

The View From Here: February 20, 2020

Scott Arnold - 0
The sap may not be running, but there's plenty of syrup on hand in these parts even well ahead of Lent,...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Some Maryhill residents among those still dealing with impact of Jan. 11 record downpour

Veronica Reiner - 0
The rain may have let up, replaced by snow, but the large downpour earlier this month continues to have an impact in Woolwich...
Get the full story ...
Creative Arts

Choir to bring the sounds of Africa to Elmira

Veronica Reiner - 0
Updated Jan 21, 2020: Due to unforeseen circumstances the Watoto Children’s Choir travel has been delayed, so sadly we will have to...
Get the full story ...
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Waterloo Region sees its first case of the coronavirus

East Street, Cambridge ON Canada

Students staying put for March Break as high schools cancel European...