Crash on Barnswallow Dr

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at Barnswallow Drive and First Street West on the afternoon of March 5. Waterloo Regional Police Services and Elmira Volunteer Firefighters responded to the scene. No serious injuries were reported, but the crash impacted traffic in the area during the investigation and cleanup.

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.