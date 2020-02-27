-6.2 C
Elmira
Friday, February 28, 2020
Back Issues
Advertising
Local News
Connecting Our Communities

A regional roundtable puts focus on rural women’s issues

Federal Minister Maryam Monsef joins with local leaders for event in New Hamburg

Damon MacLean
By Damon MacLean
32
0

Rural and farm communities face a number of challenges. That applies even more so to women living in such areas. Tackling such issues was the goal of a roundtable discussion February 21 near New Hamburg.

Prompted by a visit from Maryam Monsef, the federal Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, participants met at Pfennings Organic Farm. The group assembled included Woolwich Mayor Sandy Shantz and Community Care Concepts executive director Cathy Harrington.

Recently elected Kitchener-Conestoga MP Tim Louis, the sole man in the mix, was joined by his daughter Brooklyn, who had recently won an election of her own for school president. Using strategies and knowledge she earned from assisting her father with his successful campaign, Louis was also able to win herself a title.

Monsef was in attendance to hear firsthand accounts of both the troubles women are facing in the community, as well as the initiatives women are making to improve the situation.

The discussion began with an introduction from Jennifer Pfenning, who owns and runs Pfennings Organic Farm alongside her husband and their two sons, as well as her brother-in-law and his wife. She raised the issue of migrant workers’ rights.

In that vein, she challenged the label of “low-skilled workers” applied to such workers, who are essential to the farming sector. Many return year after year, but are not afforded many rights.

“If I could really just change one thing today it would be that name, because it is an awful, awful description. We are hiring them because they have the skills that we can’t find locally, but they can come here for 50 years and never have access.”

Waterloo-Oxford District Secondary School principal Carolyn Salonen discussed an initiative her school had undertaken, requesting the government’s support with funding for the projects.

“We are creating an agriculture program in our school to try to fill the need in all the varieties of sectors within agriculture. We are starting with educating our kids [that] it’s not just about farming in fields. There are jobs in science and there are jobs in banking. It is a multi-industry business, so we had to put in a proposal to have a barn built on site because we need money since there is no money in the education system for what we want to do,” she said.

Other hurdles for rural areas identified by participants include transit, Internet access and entrepreneurial incentives.

Gender equality was also mentioned and a hope that better access to support networks for victims of human trafficking and domestic abuse, along with services for mental health and addiction.

Monsef noted there aren’t simple solutions for many of the issues discussed, but stressed the importance of making the effort.

“We are a minority government and everyday is about survival for us and our job here is to get the most done in a very short period of time for leaders like you so you keep going. In the unfortunate event that we don’t [get] a majority government [next election], we have planted seeds together that you will see to fruition for years to come,” she said.

Damon MacLean
Damon MacLeanhttps://observerxtra.com
Damon MacLean is a recent graduate of the Loyalist College photography and journalism program.
Previous articleSidewalk issue a chance to reflect on governance
Next articleGRCA issues flood risk assessment for coming spring

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

CREATIVE ARTS

TheatreSteve Kannon - 0

EDSS performers take Broadway under the sea

By Steve Kannon skannon@woolwichobserver.com The tropics, under the sea or otherwise, seem like a much better place to be as we suffer through some midwinter weather. Way...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Woolwich Township Council

New Woolwich bylaw takes aim at items such as basketball nets left on boulevards

Steve Kannon - 0
Shooting some hoops at the end of the driveway and a bit of ball hockey are all well and good, just remember to...
Get the full story ...
EDSS Sports

EDSS students join Canada-wide sock donation event

Sean Heeger - 0
Their team scored, and so did many who are struggling with homelessness. Students from the Elmira District Secondary School (EDSS) took...
Get the full story ...
Elmira Sugar Kings

Kings wrap up regular season in first place

Damon MacLean - 0
Having clinched top spot in the conference, the Elmira Sugar Kings may have taken their foot off of the gas pedal, at least...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Applejacks

Jacks defeat Firebirds in six, advance to second round

Damon MacLean - 0
The Wellesley Applejacks advanced to the second round of the Provincial Junior Hockey League playoffs by defeating the New Hamburg Firebirds in six games.
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

Aiming to lower youth unemployment

Sean Heeger - 0
The youth unemployment rate continues to be the highest of all age groups in Waterloo Region. Numbers recently released by...
Get the full story ...
Living Here

Para hockey players took different paths to Team Canada

Steve Kannon - 0
Putting on the sweater and going out onto the ice to represent Canada is both a point of pride and unifying moment for...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Local News

CCC gets new funding for home-care program

Veronica Reiner - 0
A new service offered by Community Care Concepts is among the recipients of recent stream of provincial funding. Kitchener-Conestoga MPP...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Summer jobs, and what they pay, aren’t created equal

Veronica Reiner - 0
The summer job season on the horizon, boys and girls alike will be searching for employment. Unlike each other, however, will be what they...
Get the full story ...
Living Here

Legion goes digital with its poppy campaign

Veronica Reiner - 0
Aligning with the modern digital age, the symbol of remembrance is now available online for the first time. The complement the traditional version, the...
Get the full story ...
Living Here

Shortages behind the wheel puts them behind the 8-ball

Ali Wilson - 0
While National Volunteer Week showcases the amazing work volunteers do, it also shines a spotlight on the  ever growing need for more people willing...
Get the full story ...
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Shrove Tuesday

St. Jacobs retirement home appeals loss of its license to operate

Woolwich looks to residents to step up sidewalk snow-clearing effort