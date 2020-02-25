Ontario Heritage Week is always the 3rd week in February. This year it was held from February 16th to the 22nd.

Heritage Wilmot held their event at the New Dundee Community Centre. They invited Wilmot residents and organizations as well as local Historical Societies to showcase their display on “Places of Worship”. Lunch could be purchased from the New Dundee Women’s Institute who had several kinds of soup, rolls, refreshments and cookies for sale.

The day began at 10 a.m. with people invited to visit the 27 displays. There were churches from the United, Mennonite, Anglican, Baptist, Bethel, Zion Evangelical , Lutheran, Catholic, Islamic Humanitarian a well as the various Historical Societies, Libraries, Region of Waterloo Archives, Castle Kilbride, Waterloo Region Generations, and the Wilmot Heritage Fire Brigade to name a few.

A 15 minute slide show took place at 1:30 p.m. highlighting “Churches in Early Wilmot Township” with was orchestrated by Al Junker. Recognized was the 25th Anniversary of the Wilmot Heritage Fire Brigade and the 75th Anniversary of the New Dundee Band Shell.