100th Birthday

Diane Strickler
By Diane Strickler
9

There was a special occasion on Friday, February 21st when one of the residents at Twin Oaks celebrated her 100th Birthday. Mary Osmond is a feist lady and every Tuesday morning can be seen in the downstairs Activity Room playing Euchre with some of her friends from the Nursing Home.

A celebration took place with her daughter Marilyn & husband Brian Etherington and daughter Laura and children Holden and Eleanor. Daughter-in-law Bonnie and niece Bev and husband Peter McDonald were also present to join in the celebrations.

Activity Director Katie Kemp had the dinning room gaily decorated for the occasion with balloons, etc. Everyone enjoyed punch and cupcakes for the occasion.

