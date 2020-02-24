-1.8 C
Elmira
Monday, February 24, 2020
Police Report

Deputy chief to retire from Waterloo Regional Police

Observer Admin - 0
Waterloo Regional Police this week announced deputy chief Kevin Chalk will retire after 38 years of service. Chalk, who will officially retire...
Get the full story ...
Police Report

Province provides additional funding for Crime Stoppers tip line

Observer Admin - 0
Ontario is investing $450,000 over two years to ensure the Crime Stoppers toll-free telephone tip line can continue to operate 24 hours a day, seven days...
Get the full story ...
Police Report

Police warn of fraud attempts on students

Observer Admin - 0
Waterloo Regional Police issued a warning to local college and university students after an increase in email fraud targeting students.
Get the full story ...
Police Report

Police wrap up holiday R.I.D.E program with over 10K stops

Observer Admin - 0
Waterloo Regional Police checked 10,734 vehicles during the holiday R.I.D.E. program, which wrapped up January 4. Police held 44...
Get the full story ...
Crime Stoppers
Crime Stoppers: Waterloo Region

SIMS ESTATE DR, KITCHENER, ON Canada

0

Crime of the Week: February 24, 2020 Case#: 1712

Offence: Break and Enter Date: Jan 23, 2020

On Thursday, January 23, 2020, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a break and enter at a residence in the area of Sims Estate Drive in Kitchener.

The suspect(s) entered through the rear basement window and stole money, jewelry, electronics, and personal items.

Neighbours in the area had reported that someone was seen at approximately 6:30 p.m., knocking on the front door for a long period of time.

 



Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime. You won't be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Toll Free: 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

Submit A Crime Stoppers Tip

Is there news happening in your community?

We love a good local story. We profile people making a difference in big and small ways throughout Woolwich and Wellesley Townships.

Submit A News Tip
