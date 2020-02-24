SIMS ESTATE DR, KITCHENER, ON Canada

Crime of the Week: February 24, 2020 Case#: 1712

Offence: Break and Enter Date: Jan 23, 2020

On Thursday, January 23, 2020, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a break and enter at a residence in the area of Sims Estate Drive in Kitchener.

The suspect(s) entered through the rear basement window and stole money, jewelry, electronics, and personal items.

Neighbours in the area had reported that someone was seen at approximately 6:30 p.m., knocking on the front door for a long period of time.





