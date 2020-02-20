-2.6 C
Elmira
Friday, February 21, 2020
Back Issues
Advertising
Comment & OpinionEditorial
Our View

Need for dementia research will only keep growing

34
0

Along with financial insecurity due to inadequate pensions, Canadians have health issues to worry about as society ages and we live longer.

One of the most alarming fears is dementia: the physical side of aging, whether aches and pains or more serious ailments, is one thing, but the prospect of losing a grip on one’s own reality is something else entirely.

In that light, investments such as the one announced last week for the Schlegel-UW Research Institute for Aging will become more prevalent.

The broad term dementia refers to a number of brain disorders, some treatable others still irreversible. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common among aging men and women; symptoms such as withdrawal, isolation and loneliness along with confusion are quite common in later stages.

According to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, more than 565,00 Canadians are currently living with dementia, with that number expected to hit 937,000 before the middle of the next decade.

One in 11 Canadians over the age of 65 have some form of dementia, and the numbers are only rising as the country’s population continues to age. Others remain undiagnosed, possibly due to stigma or other barriers.

Dementia also has an impact beyond the lives of those afflicted, particularly for partners and family members who are the first line of caregiving – those directly and indirectly affected amount to some 1.1 million Canadians. In monetary costs alone, the society puts the annual tab for caring for those with dementia at $10.4 billion.

Dementia is the most common type of neurodegenerative disorder, used to describe a range of symptoms associated with a decline in mental function severe enough to reduce a person’s ability to perform everyday activities. It’s caused by a variety of diseases and injuries that affect the brain. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common, followed by vascular dementia, dementia with Lewy bodies, and frontotemporal dementia; individuals can also have a combination of different types of dementia.

Mental functions that may be impaired include memory, communication and language, ability to focus and pay attention, reasoning and judgment, and visual perception. Emotional control, social behaviour and motivation may also deteriorate. As the condition progresses, the need for assistance increases, and eventually, almost constant supervision is required.

While dementia mainly affects older people, it’s not considered a normal part of healthy aging.

Dementia rates are very low among those younger than 65 but increase dramatically with age. The prevalence of dementia more than doubles every 5 years among seniors (from less than one per cent in those age 65 to 69 to about 25 per cent in those age 85 and older). Dementia is as prevalent among those 80 and older as heart failure (a chronic condition that develops after the heart becomes damaged or weakened), and is more prevalent than stroke.

The Public Health Agency of Canada estimates 7.1 per cent of all people 65 and older  are living with dementia, two-thirds of them women.

Last week’s funding announcement in Waterloo comes on the heels of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, with the Alzheimer’s Society continued a campaign to erase the stigma attached to the disease. The organization notes that research indicates one in four Canadians would feel ashamed or embarrassed if they had dementia. For three years now, it’s had people dealing with the affliction put the message in their own words. The “I live with dementia. Let me help you understand” campaign gives a voice to Canadians with dementia who are frustrated by the constant assumptions and misinformation associated with the disease.

Given the numbers, we’re going to have do much more than what we’re doing even today.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

THE VIEW FROM HERE

View From HereScott Arnold - 0

The sap may not be running, but there's plenty of syrup on hand in these parts even well ahead of Lent, festival day and Easter.
Get the full story ...

LEFCOURTLAND

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

The Observer is the most awarded community newspaper in Waterloo Region — selected by our peers from across Canada.

Browse Our Awards
Editorial

Every community deals with homelessness, social ills

Steve Kannon - 0
That an event such as the Coldest Night of the Year has the potential to provide community-building benefits isn’t just something one says about...
Get the full story ...
Editorial

China’s wrongs makes the right choice on tech an easy one

Steve Kannon - 0
Add the coronavirus to the list of issues Canada has with China, which has practiced trade extortion, hostage-taking (former diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur...
Get the full story ...
Editorial

Labour unrest shows spending at odds with the public good

Steve Kannon - 0
In a week where transit workers are on strike and teachers walked the picket lines in the region, municipal governments continue to be oblivious...
Get the full story ...
Editorial

Talk of affordable housing is just that while growth continues

Steve Kannon - 0
Woolwich councillors aren’t wrong when they say there’s a lack of housing options, particularly affordable ones, in the township. Nor...
Get the full story ...
Editorial

Woolwich needs to make smarter budget choices

Steve Kannon - 0
There’s little to justify borrowing money to carry out maintenance work such as paving roads, especially when the municipality has been raising taxes dramatically,...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -
Write a Letter
Submit a News Tip
Find a Back Issue
Observer Policies

More Articles Like This

Steve Kannon

The finance industry always extracts its ounce of flesh

Steve Kannon - 0
More than half of Canadians won’t be contributing to an RRSP this year, apparently immune to the exhortations of the financial services industry that...
Get the full story ...
Local News

EDSS student wins $5,000 scholarship to pursue his university education

Steve Kannon - 0
Max Campbell’s dreams of perhaps one day making it to space got a down-to-Earth boost last week in the form of a $5,000 scholarship...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

Turkeys take center stage at Christmas

Steve Kannon - 0
What’s better than a turkey at the center of a traditional Christmas dinner? Why, two turkeys, of course. That’s certainly...
Get the full story ...
Obituaries

Florence Josephine Craig Coblentz

Observer Admin - 0
Florence Josephine Craig Coblentz died in Oakville, Ontario, Canada on December 1, 2019 having lived 97 years. She was...
Get the full story ...
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

U.S. edges out Canada in national para hockey battle

Region of Waterloo

Federal funding to boost dementia research in Waterloo Region

Judgment day for seven local maple syrup operators