Rural Community Meeting

The Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre seen a very large group of concerned residents out for a meeting on Thursday evening, February 13th at 7:00 p.m. Thank you to Tanya Weber of the Ariss-Maryhill Lions club who initiated this meeting.

Five members of the Waterloo Region Police were on hand to answer concerns. Sergeant Kelly Gibson (Rural Division), Constable David Cassidy (Rural Division – school resource officer/community resource officer), Constable. David Volpato (Traffic); Superintendent John Goodman (North Division) and Inspector Donna Mancuso (North Division), Mayor Sandy Shantz and Woolwich Councillors Murray Martin & Larry Shantz were also in attendance.

Many items were covered concerning the educating about theft – locking sheds, doors, window and vehicles (even in your garage). They also so spoke on Identity fraud – recognize, reject and report. Letting the police know if a crime is occurring or has occurred. Not wait several hours before reporting. What to do if you are observing suspicious behaviour around homes in the area or near vehicles. When to call 911. We were encouraged to obtaining suspect description’s if something seems amiss. You can give Information on on-line reporting, or contact the police directly. We were also told what the police can and can’t do in a variety of situations and investigations. Being careful when using the community Facebook groups to share information. What to do with video if suspects are observed on home videos?