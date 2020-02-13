-13.3 C
Elmira
Friday, February 14, 2020
Back Issues
Advertising
Local News
Connecting Our Communities

Getting out for a walk, and raising money for WCS, on a cold February night

Steve Kannon
By Steve Kannon
26
0

TRENDING

Local NewsSteve Kannon - 0

News Briefs

Woolwich nixes traffic islands Displeased with the troublesome pedestrian islands installed during the Region of Waterloo’s reconstruction of Church Street...
Get the full story ...
Owen RobertsOwen Roberts - 2

Forks up to farmers on well-timed Agriculture Day

February is not the most obvious time to celebrate agriculture in Canada. But that’s...
Get the full story ...
Local NewsSteve Kannon - 2

20-year-old agreement causes a stir

An Elmira environmentalist’s “smoking gun” appears to be shooting blanks. Al Marshall, a long-time critic of cleanup efforts at...
Get the full story ...
Living HereLori Anne Little - 0

Shining a light on the contributions of black Canadians

February being Black History Month, the Region of Waterloo welcomed it in Saturday with a celebration of the...
Get the full story ...

THIS WEEK

Elmira
clear sky
-13.3 ° C
-10 °
-15.6 °
56 %
5.1kmh
1 %
Sat
-4 °
Sun
1 °
Mon
-2 °
Tue
5 °
Wed
1 °

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Local News

EDSS student wins $5,000 scholarship to pursue his university education

Steve Kannon - 0
Max Campbell’s dreams of perhaps one day making it to space got a down-to-Earth boost last week in the form of a $5,000 scholarship...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Townships look for more reliable grant funding

Steve Kannon - 0
The province may be holding steady next year the overall funding it provides to rural and Northern municipalities, but Woolwich is planning to see...
Get the full story ...
Editorial

Every community deals with homelessness, social ills

Steve Kannon - 0
That an event such as the Coldest Night of the Year has the potential to provide community-building benefits isn’t just something one says about...
Get the full story ...
Steve Kannon

Efforts for economic development misguided, with growth misplaced and counterproductive

Steve Kannon - 0
For the 10 years between 2008 and 2018, 91 per cent of the job creation in Ontario occurred in the GTA (including the Oshawa...
Get the full story ...
Local Sports

Para hockey rivals Canada and the U.S. face off in Elmira this week

Steve Kannon - 0
They come from all over the country, but they’re united in one goal: take back the gold medal for Canada.
Get the full story ...

It may be billed as the Coldest Night of the Year, but February 22 will offer up plenty of warm feelings, say organizers of an event hosted by Woolwich Community Services (WCS).

The Elmira outing that will see hundreds of people hit the pavement as part of a nation-wide fundraiser in support of the “homeless, hungry and hurting.”

Last year was WCS’ first go, and the group raised $83,000. This time around, the goal is $90,000 to $100,000, said community engagement coordinator Leigh-Anne Quinn.

“One of our goals is to make this one of the biggest winter events in Woolwich, fundraising-wise,” she said. “The proceeds are allowing us to run more food bank programs. For instance, we have our bread program … and we’ve now just started the fresh fruit Fridays, where people can come on Fridays and get fresh food items, with an emphasis on fruits and veggies.

Funds raised will also support WCS programs such as family violence prevention and affordable housing.

“We are starting to take a look at housing instability, with a focus on low-income earners,” Quinn explained.

Along with raising money for the cause, the event is also great for community-building, added WCS executive director Kelly Christie.

Participants not only walk the 2-, 5- and 10-kilometre routes together, but also sit down to a meal afterwards, she said.

“It’s a great way to bring the community together.

“We’re looking forward to it being an annual event,” said Christie. “We want to make this the biggest winter event for the Woolwich community.”

WCS is looking for both walkers, who can register individually or sign up a team, and for those to help with the event itself.

“We are still looking for volunteers, specifically route marshals,” said Quinn. “Those are the people that are out along the walk, cheering people along and making sure they go on the right path.

“If people are interested in volunteering, we would love that. They can register by visiting the Coldest Night of the Year website and selecting the Elmira location.”

Across the country, there are already some 145 locations registered to participate this year, with a goal of $6 million.

“The Coldest Night of the Year is a national event. There’s over 100 cities across Canada that participate, so there’s a real synergy in that as well,” said Quinn of the Elmira walk’s link to the whole. “People in this community are walking for Woolwich Community Services, but there are people in communities all over Canada that are walking for different causes.”

Previous articleWoolwich hires contractor to assess condition of its buildings
Next articleBauman, Rebecca

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

LIVING HERE

Living HereSteve Kannon - 0

Doggedly determined to be of service

A Breslau woman’s bit to raise funds to train guide dogs got a boost with the donation of a limited-edition print by renowned artist Robert Bateman. The celebrated naturalist and his...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Woolwich Township Council

Woolwich hires contractor to assess condition of its buildings

Steve Kannon - 0
Some of the municipal buildings aren’t particularly old, but Woolwich is already planning for the eventual repairs and replacement costs associated with equipment such as...
Get the full story ...
Theatre

Family has a ghost of a chance at reconciliation

Steve Kannon - 0
That “you can never go home again” may not be literally true, as witnessed not only by an estranged daughter’s return, but also an...
Get the full story ...
Local Sports

Para hockey rivals Canada and the U.S. face off in Elmira this week

Steve Kannon - 0
They come from all over the country, but they’re united in one goal: take back the gold medal for Canada.
Get the full story ...
Elmira Sugar Kings

Kings one win away from clinching top spot in conference

Steve Kannon - 0
The fruits of their penalty-filled labours the previous week proved bitter for the Elmira Sugar Kings, who dropped both games over the weekend.
Get the full story ...
Local Sports

Young basketball players among group fundraising for trip to Hungary, preparing to take part in the International Children’s Games

Veronica Reiner - 0
It will be the trip of a lifetime for Elmira’s Megan Hume and Conestogo’s Caela McLennan, who’ll be among 20 athletes from the region...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Editorial

Every community deals with homelessness, social ills

Steve Kannon - 0
That an event such as the Coldest Night of the Year has the potential to provide community-building benefits isn’t just something one says about...
Get the full story ...
Steve Kannon

Efforts for economic development misguided, with growth misplaced and counterproductive

Steve Kannon - 0
For the 10 years between 2008 and 2018, 91 per cent of the job creation in Ontario occurred in the GTA (including the Oshawa...
Get the full story ...
Editorial

Talk of affordable housing is just that while growth continues

Steve Kannon - 0
Woolwich councillors aren’t wrong when they say there’s a lack of housing options, particularly affordable ones, in the township. Nor...
Get the full story ...
Not So Great Outdoorsman

The psychology of ice fishing

Steve Galea - 0
A lot of people think a person has to be crazy to go ice fishing. After all, what you are doing is deliberately...
Get the full story ...
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Bauman, Rebecca

Woolwich hires contractor to assess condition of its buildings

Deputy chief to retire from Waterloo Regional Police