Deputy chief to retire from Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police this week announced deputy chief Kevin Chalk will retire after 38 years of service.

Chalk, who will officially retire February 29, began his policing career as beat officer in Waterloo in 1982. He served in several different positions, including frontline patrol, drug enforcement, emergency response, and executive officer before rising to the rank of inspector in 1999. In 2001, he was promoted to superintendent and over the next 12 years served in a variety of areas of command. He was named deputy chief of police in 2013.

“From a very early age all I ever wanted to do was policing” said Chalk in a release. “I’ve had the honour of working with many incredible people over the years. Serving the community and helping to make it safe was a privilege. I will miss working alongside the members of the Service always striving to ensure they all go home safely and be the best they can be.”

JANUARY 27

10:30 PM | Members of the Wellington County OPP were conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) check on the Woolwich-Guelph Townline near Speedvale Avenue West in the Township of Guelph/Eramosa, when the driver of a blue sport utility vehicle entered the checkpoint. Officers formed the opinion that the driver had been consuming alcohol. A roadside screening test was conducted, and the driver registered a fail. Investigators also discovered that the driver was suspended. The driver, a 53-year-old Kitchener man, was charged with ‘impaired operation – 80 Plus (mgs of alcohol in 100mL of blood) and ‘suspended driving.’ A 90-day driver’s licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment was initiated as per statute. The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Guelph on March 6.

JANUARY 29

10:00 AM | Wellington County OPP responded to an assault that had just occurred at an apartment building in Fergus. It was reported that an unknown person was attempting to get through the security door and had assaulted a resident who was trying to stop the would-be trespasser. The suspect had fled on foot prior to police arrival. Police received further reports from neighbours in the area reporting a suspicious person passing through yards. Police located and arrested the suspect on Sideroad 15 near the Fifth Line, West Garafraxa. Search incident to arrest discovered that the suspect was in possession of a prohibited edged weapon and an altered government-issued cheque. As a result, a 30-year-old Elora man was charged with ‘assault,’ ‘possession of a prohibited weapon,’ ‘falsification of documents with fraudulent intent,’ and ‘breaching a weapons prohibition order.’ He is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of justice – Guelph on March 3. Any person with information regarding this incident should contact the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip on-line at www.csgw.tips. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.

JANUARY 30

1:30 AM | Wellington County OPP responded to a 911 call for a domestic dispute in progress at a residence in Fergus. It was reported that a female party had been physically assaulted by her common-law partner and had locked herself in the bathroom prior to calling police. As a result of the investigation, a 29-year-old Fergus resident was charged with ‘spousal assault,’ and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Guelph on March 6 to answer to the charge.

JANUARY 31

9:03 AM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a report of a theft at a Wilmot Township business. A truck, trailer and skid steer were reported stolen. The stolen items were later located at an address on Conservation Drive in Waterloo. Officers also located a trailer and mini excavator, which had been reported stolen from Oxford County. The value of the stolen property is estimated at $80,000. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

FEBRUARY 1

7:45 PM | Wellington County OPP responded to a serious head-on collision involving a northbound sedan and a southbound sedan on Highway 6 just north of Wellington Road 17. Emergency services responded and the driver of the southbound vehicle was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the northbound vehicle was uninjured. Highway 6 was closed between Side Road 21 and Wellington Road 17.

FEBRUARY 3

12:15 PM | Police responded to a theft of fuel complaint after a farmer reported that gas was stolen from the fuel tanks on his farm on two occasions. The theft occurred on Line 80 in the area of Road 140 in Perth East. The incidents occurred overnight on February 2 and 3. Police remind residents to lock their vehicles and take their keys with them when the vehicle is not in use. Motion-detecting security video cameras can also be an effective tool in fighting thefts and other property crimes.

FEBRUARY 8

5:00 PM | Perth County OPP, Perth East Fire Department and Perth County Paramedic Services responded to a report of a death at a rural address on Line 51 near Milverton. The investigation determined the death, which occurred when the victim was struck by a falling bale of straw in a barn, was accidental and not considered suspicious. The coroner pronounced Timothy Wagler, 42, dead at the scene.

FEBRUARY 9

1:35 AM | Wellington County OPP responded to a hit-and-run collision in Fergus involving a pickup truck that backed into a parked vehicle and fled the scene. Officers located the vehicle matching the description on Wellington Road 18 and observed the damage which was consistent with the witness’ statement. The driver was arrested and also found to be in possession of a Ziploc baggy which contained a purple substance believed to be fentanyl. A 33-year-old Centre Wellington Township man was charged with ‘fail to remain after accident’ and ‘possession of fentanyl.’ He is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Guelph on March 13 to answer to the charges.

FEBRUARY 10

7:35 AM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a report of a head-on collision involving an eastbound red minivan and a westbound white van on Lobsinger Line, between Arthur Road and Anita Drive in Wellesley Township. The driver of the red minivan and the passenger of the white van were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Traffic Unit at 519-570-9777 ,ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Lobsinger Line was closed for several hours while police investigated the collision.

4:00 PM | Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate a report of a suspicious vehicle that occurred in the area of Water and Young streets in St. Jacobs. A dark grey minivan with rust on the side followed a youth home from school. There was no contact made and the youth did not sustain any physical injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.