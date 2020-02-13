-10.9 C
Elmira
Friday, February 14, 2020
Back Issues
Advertising
Police Report

Deputy chief to retire from Waterloo Regional Police

Observer Admin - 0
Waterloo Regional Police this week announced deputy chief Kevin Chalk will retire after 38 years of service. Chalk, who will officially retire...
Get the full story ...
Police Report

Province provides additional funding for Crime Stoppers tip line

Observer Admin - 0
Ontario is investing $450,000 over two years to ensure the Crime Stoppers toll-free telephone tip line can continue to operate 24 hours a day, seven days...
Get the full story ...
Police Report

Police warn of fraud attempts on students

Observer Admin - 0
Waterloo Regional Police issued a warning to local college and university students after an increase in email fraud targeting students.
Get the full story ...
Police Report

Police wrap up holiday R.I.D.E program with over 10K stops

Observer Admin - 0
Waterloo Regional Police checked 10,734 vehicles during the holiday R.I.D.E. program, which wrapped up January 4. Police held 44...
Get the full story ...
Police Report
Police Reporting - WRPS / OPP

Deputy chief to retire from Waterloo Regional Police

19

Waterloo Regional Police this week announced deputy chief Kevin Chalk will retire after 38 years of service.

Chalk, who will officially retire February 29, began his policing career as beat officer in Waterloo in 1982. He served in several different positions, including frontline patrol, drug enforcement, emergency response, and executive officer before rising to the rank of inspector in 1999.  In 2001, he was promoted to superintendent and over the next 12 years served in a variety of areas of command.  He was named deputy chief of police in 2013. 

“From a very early age all I ever wanted to do was policing” said Chalk in a release. “I’ve had the honour of working with many incredible people over the years. Serving the community and helping to make it safe was a privilege.  I will miss working alongside the members of the Service always striving to ensure they all go home safely and be the best they can be.”

JANUARY 27

10:30 PM | Members of the Wellington County OPP were conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) check on the Woolwich-Guelph Townline near Speedvale Avenue West in the Township of Guelph/Eramosa, when the driver of a blue sport utility vehicle entered the checkpoint. Officers formed the opinion that the driver had been consuming alcohol. A roadside screening test was conducted, and the driver registered a fail. Investigators also discovered that the driver was suspended. The driver, a 53-year-old Kitchener man, was charged with ‘impaired operation – 80 Plus (mgs of alcohol in 100mL of blood) and ‘suspended driving.’ A 90-day driver’s licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment was initiated as per statute. The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Guelph on March 6.

JANUARY 29

10:00 AM | Wellington County OPP responded to an assault that had just occurred at an apartment building in Fergus. It was reported that an unknown person was attempting to get through the security door and had assaulted a resident who was trying to stop the would-be trespasser. The suspect had fled on foot prior to police arrival. Police received further reports from neighbours in the area reporting a suspicious person passing through yards. Police located and arrested the suspect on Sideroad 15 near the Fifth Line, West Garafraxa. Search incident to arrest discovered that the suspect was in possession of a prohibited edged weapon and an altered government-issued cheque. As a result, a 30-year-old Elora man was charged with ‘assault,’ ‘possession of a prohibited weapon,’ ‘falsification of documents with fraudulent intent,’ and ‘breaching a weapons prohibition order.’ He is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of justice – Guelph on March 3. Any person with information regarding this incident should contact the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip on-line at www.csgw.tips. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.

JANUARY 30

1:30 AM | Wellington County OPP responded to a 911 call for a domestic dispute in progress at a residence in Fergus. It was reported that a female party had been physically assaulted by her common-law partner and had locked herself in the bathroom prior to calling police. As a result of the investigation, a 29-year-old Fergus resident was charged with ‘spousal assault,’ and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Guelph on March 6 to answer to the charge.

JANUARY 31

9:03 AM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a report of a theft at a Wilmot Township business. A truck, trailer and skid steer were reported stolen. The stolen items were later located at an address on Conservation Drive in Waterloo. Officers also located a trailer and mini excavator, which had been reported stolen from Oxford County. The value of the stolen property is estimated at $80,000. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

FEBRUARY 1

7:45 PM | Wellington County OPP responded to a serious head-on collision involving a northbound sedan and a southbound sedan on Highway 6 just north of Wellington Road 17. Emergency services responded and the driver of the southbound vehicle was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the northbound vehicle was uninjured. Highway 6 was closed between Side Road 21 and Wellington Road 17.

FEBRUARY 3

12:15 PM | Police responded to a theft of fuel complaint after a farmer reported that gas was stolen from the fuel tanks on his farm on two occasions. The theft occurred on Line 80 in the area of Road 140 in Perth East. The incidents occurred overnight on February 2 and 3. Police remind residents to lock their vehicles and take their keys with them when the vehicle is not in use. Motion-detecting security video cameras can also be an effective tool in fighting thefts and other property crimes.

FEBRUARY 8

5:00 PM | Perth County OPP, Perth East Fire Department and Perth County Paramedic Services responded to a report of a death at a rural address on Line 51 near Milverton. The investigation determined the death, which occurred when the victim was struck by a falling bale of straw in a barn, was accidental and not considered suspicious. The coroner pronounced Timothy Wagler, 42, dead at the scene.

FEBRUARY 9

1:35 AM | Wellington County OPP responded to a hit-and-run collision in Fergus involving a pickup truck that backed into a parked vehicle and fled the scene. Officers located the vehicle matching the description on Wellington Road 18 and observed the damage which was consistent with the witness’ statement. The driver was arrested and also found to be in possession of a Ziploc baggy which contained a purple substance  believed to be fentanyl. A 33-year-old Centre Wellington Township man was charged with ‘fail to remain after accident’ and ‘possession of fentanyl.’ He is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Guelph on March 13 to answer to the charges.

FEBRUARY 10

7:35 AM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a report of a head-on collision involving an eastbound red minivan and a westbound white van on Lobsinger Line, between Arthur Road and Anita Drive in Wellesley Township. The driver of the red minivan and the passenger of the white van were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Traffic Unit at 519-570-9777 ,ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Lobsinger Line was closed for several hours while police investigated the collision.

4:00 PM | Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate a report of a suspicious vehicle that occurred in the area of Water and Young streets in St. Jacobs. A dark grey minivan with rust on the side followed a youth home from school. There was no contact made and the youth did not sustain any physical injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Emergency: 911
Non-Emergency: 519-570-9777

Search WRPS Incident Reports
File A Report Online
Map Incident Occurences

WOOLWICH COUNCIL

Woolwich Township CouncilSteve Kannon - 0

Woolwich hires contractor to assess condition of its buildings

Some of the municipal buildings aren’t particularly old, but Woolwich is already planning for the eventual repairs and replacement costs associated with equipment such as heating and cooling systems. Part of that is...
Get the full story ...
Woolwich Township CouncilSteve Kannon - 0

Woolwich whittles down tax hike somewhat to 3.9%

Woolwich taxpayers are looking at a 3.9 per cent tax hike as councillors last week made a few tweaks to the budget, dropping it from a planned five per cent increase.
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip

WELLESLEY COUNCIL

Wellesley Township Council

New slate of rec. fees among this year’s increases for Wellesley Twp. residents

Veronica Reiner - 0
With the calendar rolling over into a new year, Wellesley residents can expect to pay to more for their recreational pursuits.
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley to spread cost of septic-system inspections to residents

Veronica Reiner - 0
Ratepayers across Wellesley face a small fee increase in each of the next five years to cover the cost of an inspection program...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley working on priorities ahead of budget process

Aneta Rebiszewski - 0
A preliminary budget discussion was very much that Tuesday night as Wellesley councillors met Tuesday night, not even coming up with a tax-rate target...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley rec. complex project moves into fundraising mode

Veronica Reiner - 0
Wellesley Township having cleared the way for a potential new $22-million recreation complex, the focus is now on putting together a fundraising campaign that...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Township Council

New St. Clements fire station officially open for service

Veronica Reiner - 0
The new fire station in St. Clements was officially declared open for service last Saturday. The $1.3-million project boasts additional...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Crime Stoppers

Watercress CRT, Kitchener, ON Canada

Observer Admin - 0
Crime of the Week: February 3, 2020 Case#: 1709 Offence: Vehicle Thefts Date: Jan 14, 2020
Get the full story ...
Gwynne Dyer

Downed planes are collateral damage

Gwynne Dyer - 0
One of the main causes of death for airline passengers in recent decades is being shot down by somebody’s military. Not the very...
Get the full story ...
Theatre

Answering some of life’s mysteries, and posing one

Steve Kannon - 0
Is there life after death? Is it better to prepare for that eventuality now, or just grab onto life and enjoy the ride?...
Get the full story ...
Police Report

Waterloo Regional Police deputy chief to retire

Steve Kannon - 0
Waterloo Regional Police will soon launch a search for a new deputy chief to replace Kevin Thaler, who last month announced he plans...
Get the full story ...
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Bauman, Rebecca

Getting out for a walk, and raising money for WCS, on...

Woolwich hires contractor to assess condition of its buildings