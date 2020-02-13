Passed away at Victoria Hospital, London, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the age of 10 months. Rebecca was the daughter of Abraham and Edna (Hoover) Bauman of Linwood. An interment and service was held at Wellesley-Crosshill Mennonite Cemetery on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Bauman, Rebecca
Taylor, Dr. Margaret Jean (McKay)
Margaret passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Hospice Wellington,...
Dorothy Anne Lichti [nee Cressman]
March 13, 1942-January 30, 2020 “Dot” passed into the...
Vandenbroucke, Marion (Forbes)
Marion, age 74, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on...
Irvine, Margaret
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Lisaard House, Cambridge, at...
Lichty, Robert ‘Bob’
Peacefully passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Kitchener, at the age...
Martin, Sidney H.
Passed away peacefully at his home, RR 1, Elmira, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the age of 85....
Rau, Arlene Eleanor (nee Bauer)
Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, January...
Grace Kurtz
In Loving Memory of a dear Wife, the best Mom, and a...
Ursla Hahn
In honour of our mother Ursla Hahn we wish to express a heartfelt thank you.
Erma Albrecht
In loving memory of Erma Albrecht, a dear wife, mom, grandma, & great Grandma who passed away...
Israel “Isey” Weber
June 20, 1936 – December 5, 2013 Nothing...
