0.7 C
Elmira
Thursday, February 6, 2020
Back Issues
Advertising
ColumnsSteve Kannon
Their View / Opinion

Pipeline approval should mean end of subsidies, higher fees

Steve Kannon
Column By Steve Kannon
10
0

That the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project will ultimately get pushed through seems an almost foregone conclusion given both the undue influence of oil-industry lobbyists and the sparking of western alienation, particularly in Alberta.

The controversial project got another boost this week as the Federal Court of Appeal rejected claims from Indigenous communities that they weren’t adequately consulted in the process.

The federal Liberals, accused of both dragging its heels on the project and toadying to the oil industry, are in a no-win situation here. Pragmatically, they can point to the minimal impact Canada has on global greenhouse gas emissions, the somewhat disingenuous “jobs” issue and the financial impacts as reason enough to push through a pipeline from Alberta to the B.C. coast. That the western-most province isn’t keen on the project will undoubtedly still play a part. B.C. has more voters, and Alberta is a Conservative haven, so that will figure in the equation – all issues are matters of short-term political gain rather than the long-term public interest.

Even more practical, the federal government has billions tied up in the deal – it bought the existing pipeline for $4.5 billion in 2018, and estimates put the amount sunk into the venture at up to $10 billion. Given its runaway spending, Ottawa is unlikely concerned about the money, but the optics would be really bad.

Turning on the Alberta oil taps also provides a national unity benefit, easing the always simmering discontent in the Prairies.

All of that pales in comparison, however, to the profit that will come from extracting and transporting tar-sands oil. The oil lobby has been incessant, with the employment prospects being a big carrot dangled before politicians. And the government stands to rake in billions of dollars, despite notoriously poor royalties and low taxes on the industry – corporate tax revenue alone has been estimated at $500 million per year. Though Justin Trudeau has pledged to direct earnings towards green energy projects, the details remain up in the air.

Studies have shown that the project, which will give Alberta oil an outlet to the B.C. coast (capacity will be almost tripled if plans go ahead), is rife with hazards to the environment, but the benefits outweigh the risks, say officials. No matter what, the decision was always going to be thus.

A pipeline to funnel more tar sands bitumen to refineries may not be in keeping with plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the wake of climate change. And the inevitable spills will be harmful to the natural ecology along the pipeline corridor, which a major event potentially catastrophic. Those opposed to fighting greenhouse gas emissions often cite economic reasons, saying we’d kill the economy by cutting back on energy production and manufacturing. Again, it’s the dollars that matter.

The industry claims pipelines are still the safest way of transporting oil. That’s true. It would take millions of trucks or railcars to move the oil, each providing numerous opportunities for spillage. But that doesn’t mean there’s not room for improvement, as problems occur far more frequently than we hear about.

Supporters essentially tell us that the spills are the price of doing business, the business of feeding our oil addiction.

As long as we’re so reliant on oil, we’ll be taking it out of the ground and moving it around in large volumes. Oil offers us many advantages, which we may or may not choose to enjoy over the many negatives. While we use the stuff, we’re all complicit in the pollution, habitat destruction and increased cancer rates and other health problems that come with that arrangement.

If the pipeline is built as a concession to the industry, the federal government’s next move must to remove all corporate welfare from the industry, dramatically increase royalties and ensure the notoriously dodgy sector pays its taxes – that would be fairer to Canadians.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

We're looking for opinions that count.

Yours. Join in the conversation, provide another viewpoint, change minds with your perspective.

Write a Letter

OUR COLUMNISTS

Steve Kannon

Pipeline approval should mean end of subsidies, higher fees

Steve Kannon Steve Kannon - 0
That the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project will ultimately get pushed through seems an almost foregone conclusion given both the undue influence of oil-industry...
Get the full story ...
Steve Kannon

Poor governance erodes the public’s faith in the institution

Steve Kannon Steve Kannon - 0
There’s nothing like tax season – income tax filing, property taxes notices – to bring out your inner libertarian. It’s one of the many...
Get the full story ...
Gwynne Dyer

Overstepping Erdogan vs. the world

Gwynne Dyer Gwynne Dyer - 0
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is not an ‘Islamist,’ in the extreme sense of the word. He doesn’t wear a suicide vest, he doesn’t...
Get the full story ...
Gwynne Dyer

A failing grade for coronavirus

Gwynne Dyer Gwynne Dyer - 0
In an emergency, the good thing about a dictatorship is that it can respond very fast. The bad thing is that it won’t...
Get the full story ...
Owen Roberts

Forks up to farmers on well-timed Agriculture Day

Owen Roberts Owen Roberts - 0
February is not the most obvious time to celebrate agriculture in Canada. But that’s exactly why the timing couldn’t...
Get the full story ...
Owen Roberts

When food and farming gives you that “O Canada” feeling

Owen Roberts Owen Roberts - 0
Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada is on the hunt for a marketing agency to promote Canadian food and agriculture for the next five-ish years, offering...
Get the full story ...
Not So Great Outdoorsman

The lost art of getting lost

Steve Galea Steve Galea - 0
I bought a handheld GPS last week to replace my old one, which finally gave up the ghost in December. Getting a new...
Get the full story ...
Not So Great Outdoorsman

Exploring the roots of woodpecker envy

Steve Galea Steve Galea - 0
The other day I watched a pileated woodpecker do exactly what I typically do after reading a Trump tweet. Yet, as it was...
Get the full story ...
Strange But True

Technology means space may be the next locale for outsourcing

Bill & Rich Sones Bill & Rich Sones - 0
Q.  “Space is open for business,” and some companies are planning to use the International Space Station (ISS) as a manufacturing hub.  What technologies might...
Get the full story ...
Strange But True

Even medical dissection goes virtual

Bill & Rich Sones Bill & Rich Sones - 0
Q.  For almost a millennium, human body dissection has been a cornerstone of medical education, but change is now on its way at a...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -
Write a Letter
Submit a News Tip
Find a Back Issue
Observer Policies

MORE COLUMNS

Editorial

Talk of affordable housing is just that while growth continues

Steve Kannon - 0
Woolwich councillors aren’t wrong when they say there’s a lack of housing options, particularly affordable ones, in the township. Nor...
Get the full story ...
Owen Roberts

Major agricultural trends for 2020 taking root locally

Owen Roberts - 0
Major agricultural trends being predicted this year for all of Canada are taking root here in the region. Although it’s months before crop producers...
Get the full story ...
Not So Great Outdoorsman

The psychology of ice fishing

Steve Galea - 0
A lot of people think a person has to be crazy to go ice fishing. After all, what you are doing is deliberately...
Get the full story ...
Steve Kannon

Lack of accountability in Lavalin affair is just par for the course

Steve Kannon - 0
Guilty of an ethical breach in the SNC-Lavalin, Justin Trudeau has finally run out of apologies. Beyond simply downplaying what Conflict of Interest and...
Get the full story ...
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Looking for peace and quiet

Region of Waterloo

Township residents to feel most of the 3.84% increase in 2020...

Townships talk collaboration on service delivery