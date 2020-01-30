Province provides additional funding for Crime Stoppers tip line

Ontario is investing $450,000 over two years to ensure the Crime Stoppers toll-free telephone tip line can continue to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the government announced this week.

“For decades, Crime Stoppers has played an important role in making sure anyone can share information about criminal activity with the police at any time, on any day,” Christine Hogarth, parliamentary assistant to the Solicitor General, said in a release. “Public safety is our priority. Our government will continue providing our community safety partners, like Crime Stoppers, with the supports they need to help us keep Ontario communities safe.”

Crime Stoppers is a partnership between the public, police and media, which provides the community with a method for anonymously providing tips to assist in preventing and solving crime.

January is nationally recognized as Crime Stoppers Month. In Ontario, there are 39 Crime Stoppers programs linked by a toll-free telephone number (1-800-222-TIPS) that works anywhere in North America.

“Having a province-wide program that allows citizens to report crime anonymously is invaluable to police services and communities right across Ontario,” said York Regional Police chief Eric Jolliffe. “The funding support provided by the Province of Ontario is appreciated and will assist in making all Crime Stoppers programs more accessible to citizens.”

“Everyone has a role when it comes to community safety,” said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones. “Sharing tips with the police through Crime Stoppers is just one way individuals can help keep our communities safe. Our society is at its best when we work together and collaborate, so everyone should do their part.”

JANUARY 23

4:00 PM | Members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Break, Enter and Auto Theft (BEAT) unit completed a month-long investigation related to several stolen vehicles, a break and enter, and a collision involving one of the stolen vehicles. As a result of the investigation, a 32-year-old male and a 29-year-old female, both from St. Jacobs, were arrested in St. Clements. Both are facing several charges, including ‘possession of identity documents’ and ‘possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.’ The man was also charged with ‘break and enter,’ ‘forgery’ and ‘failing to remain at the scene of a collision.’

JANUARY 27

12:10 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to the roundabout at Sawmill Road and Arthur Street South near St. Jacobs for a dangerous condition involving a commercial motor vehicle. A dual set of commercial motor vehicle wheels separated from a logging trailer and came to a rest in the centre of the roundabout. No one was injured and no property damage occurred as a result of the incident. Traffic Branch officers attended the scene and conducted a commercial motor vehicle inspection. In addition to the wheel separation, the inspection revealed brake defects in both the truck and trailer as well as load security violations. As a result of the incident, a 44-year-old man from Minesing, Ont. was charged with the following offences: 1. Drive commercial motor vehicle with a major defect in it or in drawn vehicle 107(11) HTA 2. Operate unsafe commercial motor vehicle 84(1) HTA 3. Push rod stroke exceeds prescribed limit-commercial motor vehicle Ontario Regulation 587 5(1) HTA 4. Fail to accurately complete trip inspection report 107(5) HTA 5. Operate commercial motor vehicle with load not secured as prescribed 111(2.1) HTA The involved commercial trucking company, operating out of Midhurst Ontario, has also been charged with the following offences: 1. Drive commercial motor vehicle with a major defect in it or in drawn vehicle 107(11) HTA 2. Wheel detached from commercial motor vehicle 84.1(1) HTA 3. Push rod stroke exceeds prescribed limit-commercial motor vehicle Ontario Regulation 587 5(1) HTA 4. Fail to ensure performance standards are met 107(3) HTA 5. Operate commercial motor vehicle with load not secured as prescribed 111(2.1) HTA The involved commercial motor vehicle was removed from the highway and placed out of service following the inspection.