Province provides additional funding for Crime Stoppers tip line

Police Report

Waterloo Regional Police issued a warning to local college and university students after an increase in email fraud targeting students.
Waterloo Regional Police checked 10,734 vehicles during the holiday R.I.D.E. program, which wrapped up January 4. Police held 44...
Waterloo Regional Police will soon launch a search for a new deputy chief to replace Kevin Thaler, who last month announced he plans...
Ontario is investing $450,000 over two years to ensure the Crime Stoppers toll-free telephone tip line can continue to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the government announced this week.

“For decades, Crime Stoppers has played an important role in making sure anyone can share information about criminal activity with the police at any time, on any day,” Christine Hogarth, parliamentary assistant to the Solicitor General, said in a release. “Public safety is our priority. Our government will continue providing our community safety partners, like Crime Stoppers, with the supports they need to help us keep Ontario communities safe.”

Crime Stoppers is a partnership between the public, police and media, which provides the community with a method for anonymously providing tips to assist in preventing and solving crime.

January is nationally recognized as Crime Stoppers Month. In Ontario, there are 39 Crime Stoppers programs linked by a toll-free telephone number (1-800-222-TIPS) that works anywhere in North America.

“Having a province-wide program that allows citizens to report crime anonymously is invaluable to police services and communities right across Ontario,” said York Regional Police chief Eric Jolliffe. “The funding support provided by the Province of Ontario is appreciated and will assist in making all Crime Stoppers programs more accessible to citizens.”

“Everyone has a role when it comes to community safety,” said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones. “Sharing tips with the police through Crime Stoppers is just one way individuals can help keep our communities safe. Our society is at its best when we work together and collaborate, so everyone should do their part.”

JANUARY 23

4:00 PM | Members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Break, Enter and Auto Theft (BEAT) unit completed a month-long investigation related to several stolen vehicles, a break and enter, and a collision involving one of the stolen vehicles. As a result of the investigation, a 32-year-old male and a 29-year-old female, both from St. Jacobs, were arrested in St. Clements. Both are facing several charges, including ‘possession of identity documents’ and ‘possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.’ The man was also charged with ‘break and enter,’ ‘forgery’ and ‘failing to remain at the scene of a collision.’

JANUARY 27

12:10 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to the roundabout at Sawmill Road and Arthur Street South near St. Jacobs for a dangerous condition involving a commercial motor vehicle. A dual set of commercial motor vehicle wheels separated from a logging trailer and came to a rest in the centre of the roundabout. No one was injured and no property damage occurred as a result of the incident. Traffic Branch officers attended the scene and conducted a commercial motor vehicle inspection. In addition to the wheel separation, the inspection revealed brake defects in both the truck and trailer as well as load security violations. As a result of the incident, a 44-year-old man from Minesing, Ont. was charged with the following offences: 1. Drive commercial motor vehicle with a major defect in it or in drawn vehicle 107(11) HTA 2. Operate unsafe commercial motor vehicle 84(1) HTA 3. Push rod stroke exceeds prescribed limit-commercial motor vehicle Ontario Regulation 587 5(1) HTA 4. Fail to accurately complete trip inspection report 107(5) HTA 5. Operate commercial motor vehicle with load not secured as prescribed 111(2.1) HTA The involved commercial trucking company, operating out of Midhurst Ontario, has also been charged with the following offences: 1. Drive commercial motor vehicle with a major defect in it or in drawn vehicle 107(11) HTA 2. Wheel detached from commercial motor vehicle 84.1(1) HTA 3. Push rod stroke exceeds prescribed limit-commercial motor vehicle Ontario Regulation 587 5(1) HTA 4. Fail to ensure performance standards are met 107(3) HTA 5. Operate commercial motor vehicle with load not secured as prescribed 111(2.1) HTA The involved commercial motor vehicle was removed from the highway and placed out of service following the inspection.

WOOLWICH COUNCIL

Woolwich whittles down tax hike somewhat to 3.9%

Woolwich whittles down tax hike somewhat to 3.9%

Woolwich taxpayers are looking at a 3.9 per cent tax hike as councillors last week made a few tweaks to the budget, dropping it from a planned five per cent increase.
Woolwich Township CouncilSteve Kannon - 0

Water and sewer rates to rise again this year, as Woolwich approves budget

Flush with cash or otherwise, you’ll be paying more again this year for turning on the taps and taking care of business in Woolwich, as the township moves to increase its water and wastewater...
WELLESLEY COUNCIL

Wellesley Township Council

New slate of rec. fees among this year’s increases for Wellesley Twp. residents

Veronica Reiner - 0
With the calendar rolling over into a new year, Wellesley residents can expect to pay to more for their recreational pursuits.
Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley to spread cost of septic-system inspections to residents

Veronica Reiner - 0
Ratepayers across Wellesley face a small fee increase in each of the next five years to cover the cost of an inspection program...
Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley working on priorities ahead of budget process

Aneta Rebiszewski - 0
A preliminary budget discussion was very much that Tuesday night as Wellesley councillors met Tuesday night, not even coming up with a tax-rate target...
Wellesley Township Council

Wellesley rec. complex project moves into fundraising mode

Veronica Reiner - 0
Wellesley Township having cleared the way for a potential new $22-million recreation complex, the focus is now on putting together a fundraising campaign that...
Wellesley Township Council

New St. Clements fire station officially open for service

Veronica Reiner - 0
The new fire station in St. Clements was officially declared open for service last Saturday. The $1.3-million project boasts additional...
