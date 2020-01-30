-0.7 C
Elmira
Thursday, January 30, 2020
Back Issues
Advertising
Local News
Connecting Our Communities

Old steel bridge on Middlebrook Pl. slated for removal

Woolwich, Centre Wellington deem failing heritage span too costly to retain; will replace nearby concrete structure

Steve Kannon
By Steve Kannon
20
0

An historic steel bridge spanning the Grand River on Middlebrook Place will be removed, Woolwich council last week deeming that the most cost-effective way to deal with the deteriorating structure.

Built in the 1930s near the border with Centre Wellington Township, the bridge has been closed since 2012. Removing it will be a one-time cost of $550,000, the recommended option in an engineering report that also looked at rehabilitating the span for $650,000, plus ongoing maintenance and repairs before the bridge would eventually be mothballed due to age. Other options such as converting the bridge for pedestrian use ($900,000, plus ongoing costs) and replacing it entirely ($3.5 million) were also dismissed.

While closing the steel bridge, a nearby concrete bridge on the same road is to be replaced at a cost of $450,000, providing ongoing access to a property wedged between the two bridges.

Both projects are to be funded equally by Woolwich and Centre Wellington.

Removing the steel bridge would eliminate one of just four remaining camelback truss bridges in Waterloo Region (another on Peel Street near Winterbourne is also being considered for a similar fate).

While recognizing there are heritage issues, Ryan Tucker, an engineering project supervisor with the township, said a review found removing the structure is the best option.

“It would get it off the township’s docket so that it’s not costing anything,” he told councillors meeting January 21.

Keeping the bridge for historic purposes would require an upfront cost of $450,000, along with $150,000 every 15 years for repairs and maintenance, the environmental assessment review found.

Though the bridge is closed, people still cross it on foot, noted Jack Turner of GM Blue Plan Engineering, which carried out the study.

“Removal obviously removes the problem of people crossing a closed bridge,” he said.

There would be costs in some of the options presented to put in proper turnarounds for vehicles once the bridge was closed or removed permanently.

The old concrete bridge, built in 1932, presents a cheaper option to provide access to the property north of the river. While the report recommended repairing the structure at a cost of $300,000, Coun. Patrick Merlihan suggested it would be more cost-effective to replace the concrete bridge today for $450,000 rather than spending $300,000 and then having to replace it 20 or 30 years down the line.

In removing the steel bridge, the township would look for a potential buyer who could make use of the structure, said Tucker, noting the work is unlikely to be carried out in short order due to budget constraints. Under the just-completed review, Woolwich has up to 10 years to proceed.

Meeting Monday night, Centre Wellington council backed Woolwich’s proposal to remove the steel bridge and replace the concrete structure.

Steve Kannon
Steve Kannonhttps://www.observerxtra.com
A community newspaper journalist for more than two decades, Steve Kannon is the editor of the Observer.
Previous articlePair of charities benefit from BBQ fundraiser
Next articleParty’s a century in the making

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

CREATIVE ARTS

MusicSteve Kannon - 0

They know a thing or two about classic rock

The band may be relatively new, but the players themselves have decades of experience with local groups, and a following thanks to time with the likes of Major Hoople’s Boarding House and Copperpenny.
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Elmira Sugar Kings

Two more wins see Kings solidify hold on conference lead

Veronica Reiner - 0
A pair of wins over the weekend showed why the Elmira Sugar Kings are atop the standings of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Applejacks

Jacks post three-game unbeaten streak

Veronica Reiner - 0
Picking up five of six points in the past week has the Wellesley Applejacks within striking range of first place in their division...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

While shopping, strength in numbers

Veronica Reiner - 0
A Waterloo Region startup aims to provide a new type of shopping experience, particularly those in rural communities.  Shop...
Get the full story ...
Music

They know a thing or two about classic rock

Steve Kannon - 0
The band may be relatively new, but the players themselves have decades of experience with local groups, and a following thanks to time with...
Get the full story ...
Woolwich Township Council

Woolwich whittles down tax hike somewhat to 3.9%

Steve Kannon - 0
Woolwich taxpayers are looking at a 3.9 per cent tax hike as councillors last week made a few tweaks to the budget, dropping...
Get the full story ...
Woolwich Township Council

Water and sewer rates to rise again this year, as Woolwich approves budget

Steve Kannon - 0
Flush with cash or otherwise, you’ll be paying more again this year for turning on the taps and taking care of business in...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Party’s a century in the making

Pair of charities benefit from BBQ fundraiser

Strike action to close Catholic schools Tuesday