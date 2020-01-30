Evidence and facts irrelevant to many in Trump impeachment

If you’ve been watching any of the Trump impeachment proceedings and deemed it little more than a spectacle, you’d be right. But that’s rather the whole idea.

There’s little chance the Republican-dominated senate will vote to remove Trump, no matter how clearly unfit for office he is. The spectacle lies in Mitch McConnell’s bunch finding ways to prevent the truth from being aired and moving to a vote as quickly as possible while trying not to look complicit in the corruption.

Equally as compelling is watching the defenders of Trump, from within the U.S. Congress all the way down to the man-on-the-street interviewers, sporting a red MAGA hat or otherwise. As third party viewers here, we can only gaze in wonder at the lies and ignorance on display.

The lying and ignorance aren’t byproducts of the current partisan divide prompted by Donald Trump, whose corruption and crimes began long before his march to the Whitehouse. What we see today is just the growth of a longstanding propaganda model in politics, one especially cultivated by Republicans.

As with right-wing parties in general, the Republicans know their policies are hurtful to the majority of citizens, so they rely on ignorance (in large supply), fear-mongering and divisive language to foster a base. They’ve also turned to unlimited dark money to sway the gullible and buy votes, gerrymandering, voter suppression and stacking the courts. Combined with localized voting rules and an Electoral College voting system that both seem undemocratic here, they’ve managed to win power.

Demographics don’t bode well for the Republicans, though they use the racial aspects of such shifts to fuel both fear and divisiveness. With decades of underhanded tactics under its belt, the party will stop at nothing to retain power, that includes the lying and dereliction of sworn duty we see on display in the impeachment trial.

Getting people to vote against their own interests is the playbook long adopted by the right, which offers tax breaks to large corporations and the wealthy while giving them carte blanche to bilk the public, denude the environment, rig the financial services industry, and assault the working and middle classes. Getting millions of people to vote for all of that, while saddling them with the resultant debt, is quite a coup.

Low-information voters suffer from the policies of Republicans (and Democrats on the whole), fuelling an anger that’s misdirected towards others, in turn prompting them to vote for candidates pandering to dog-whistle issues. They have a right to be angry, but pick the wrong targets thanks to incessant propaganda.

Aside from making the U.S. political system so dysfunctional, the Republican base – particularly middle-aged working class white men – is the canary in the coalmine for the disintegration of a way of life to which many conservatives yearn to return.

The unworkable U.S. political system is the product of another kind of extremism, but mostly about tensions caused by shifting demographics and decaying economic situation. The most divisive sector is rightwing Christian fundamentalists – predominantly undereducated white people who see the country’s decline and think that rolling back the clock will make America great again.

Men were men. Women were women. Both were God-fearing. Minorities, including gays and lesbians, were largely out of sight. A high school education was enough to get a good job that bought you a home where you could raise your kids – after all, that’s where family values start.

A contingent of such people equate the civil rights movement, women’s liberation efforts, gay rights and a more permissive, relaxed society as the reason their country is going downhill. Immigrants are taking away jobs and destroying American culture, people of this mindset argue – Mexicans are an established target in this regard, now joined by Muslims.

Life has become harder for these people – studies show mortality rates are increasing for middle-aged working class white men, an exception to what’s going on in every other demographic – but that’s true more for many in the middle class. That reality is applicable here, too, though we’re well behind the curve in terms of any political backlash. Unfortunately, the anger in the U.S. is often misplaced, scapegoating those who are even more powerless rather than blaming those responsible turning the economic clock back to revive all the worst characteristics of the prewar era – it’s no coincidence the deregulation that led to the Great Recession and inequality are at levels unseen since the 1920s.

Instead, the Tea Party elements have been led to believe they can restore the country’s greatness, and their own therein, by suppressing the rights of others. Those really responsible – the now familiar 1% – are more than happy to see the delusion continue, a nice distraction from the truth that also serves to keep the masses divided. Better still, mix the resentment and anger with anti-intellectual rants, religion, guns and a war culture for the perfect recipe to mask the bitter taste of Ronald Reagan’s trickle-down economics on steroids.

The result? Plenty of people voting for absurd policies and politicians that actually harm them.

In the impeachment trial now underway, Republican senators providing cover for Trump aren’t simply just cowards – fearing a primary challenge from the uninformed masses who believe Trump’s tweets of Fox misrepresentations of reality – but are participants in a strategy to retain power by retreating from the truth and gaming the system for as long as possible.

That makes for an entertaining spectacle from the relative safety of this side of the border. Or it would be entertaining if what the impeachment represents wasn’t proof of declining standards, the rise of authoritarianism and threats to democracy.