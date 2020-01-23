3.7 C
Elmira
Thursday, January 23, 2020
Back Issues
Advertising
Local NewsWoolwich Township Council
Connecting Our Communities

Water and sewer rates to rise again this year, as Woolwich approves budget

Steve Kannon
By Steve Kannon
10
0

Flush with cash or otherwise, you’ll be paying more again this year for turning on the taps and taking care of business in Woolwich, as the township moves to increase its water and wastewater rates.

If you’re on municipal services, water costs are going up 1.55 per cent this year, the usage rate climbing to $1.76 per cubic metre from $1.73. That will add $6.12 per year – $1.02 per bi-monthly billing – to the average user’s bill, based on 204 annual cubic metres or 17 cubic metres per month.

That incorporates a 1.9 per cent increase in the bulk water rate charged to the township by the Region of Waterloo, director of finance Richard Petherick told councillors meeting Tuesday night.

He noted that, while regional water charges account for three-quarters of the township’s operating costs, adjustments to its own budget allow for flexibility in offsetting price hikes from the region, which has been boosting prices for years, often at many times the rate of inflation.

“We are keeping our controllable costs in line,” said Petherick.

On the wastewater side, rates are going up 2.17 per cent, to $2.91 per cubic metre from $2.85, largely as a result of charges from the region increasing by 3.9 per cent.

An average customer can expect to pay an additional $12.24 per year ($2.04 per bimonthly billing period) based 204 cubic metres annually.

“With this proposed budget, regional bulk water charges will account for 78% of net operating costs,” said Petherick in his report.

While huge increases have been the norm in recent years, as the region implements the user-pay, full-cost-recovery model for its water and wastewater systems, as mandated by the province, this year is one of the smaller jumps.

Residents can also expect an extra ding on their bills eventually as the township moves to add equipment for remote reading to help automate billing.

Coun. Scott McMillan, noting the township wasn’t matching the regional hikes, asked whether that meant the township was falling behind.

Petherick noted, however, that township was still generating revenue by managing its own share of the costs.

“We have not been matching the regional increases for the last five or six years or more,” he said. “We try to keep the costs in check.”

Last year, sewer rates climbed 6.1 per cent, though stronger finances meant water rates went up by 0.5 per cent.

Steve Kannon
Steve Kannonhttps://www.observerxtra.com
A community newspaper journalist for more than two decades, Steve Kannon is the editor of the Observer.
Previous articleLabour unrest shows spending at odds with the public good
Next articleSome Maryhill residents among those still dealing with impact of Jan. 11 record downpour

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

CREATIVE ARTS

Creative ArtsVeronica Reiner - 0

Choir to bring the sounds of Africa to Elmira

Updated Jan 21, 2020: Due to unforeseen circumstances the Watoto Children’s Choir travel has been delayed, so sadly we will have to cancel our upcoming concerts on  January 17th & 22nd in...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Woolwich Township Council

Water and sewer rates to rise again this year, as Woolwich approves budget

Steve Kannon - 0
Flush with cash or otherwise, you’ll be paying more again this year for turning on the taps and taking care of business in...
Get the full story ...
Elmira Sugar Kings

Sugar Kings lose for the first time in 2020

Veronica Reiner - 0
A couple of streaks came to an end Sunday as the Elmira Sugar Kings played their lone game of the week: the four...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Applejacks

Jacks post first loss of 2020, but post wins on either side

Veronica Reiner - 0
A four-game winning streak to start the new year having come to an end Saturday, the Wellesley Applejacks rebounded Tuesday night to post...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

Job vacancies become harder to fill in the townships

Veronica Reiner - 0
It’s becoming increasingly tough for employers to find the right candidates to fill vacancies, particularly in local and rural areas, says a new report...
Get the full story ...
EDSS Sports

EDSS student wins U.S. baseball scholarship

Steve Kannon - 0
It’s January and nowhere near Florida, but St. Jacobs’ Blake Jacklin is in a baseball frame of mind. That’s not a passing fancy,...
Get the full story ...
Wellesley Applejacks

Applejacks extend winning streak to three

Veronica Reiner - 0
The new year continues to be good to the Wellesley Applejacks, who picked up a pair of wins over the weekend to make...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Elmira Sugar Kings

Sugar Kings lose for the first time in 2020

Veronica Reiner - 0
A couple of streaks came to an end Sunday as the Elmira Sugar Kings played their lone game of the week: the four...
Get the full story ...
View From Here

The View From Here: January 16, 2020

Scott Arnold - 0
The region and the townships may have a different take on what's fair when it comes to splitting the bill on...
Get the full story ...
Steve Kannon

Spending on transit, bike lanes unlikely to pay any dividends

Steve Kannon - 0
There’s an “if you build it, they will come” mentality to both transit and so-called active transportation (walking, biking) schemes in Waterloo Region. That’s...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

New app a one-stop shop for region’s waste program

Veronica Reiner - 0
Not sure when your garbage will be picked up? What’s currently allowed in the recycling bin? There’s an app for that.
Get the full story ...
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Taking the plunge on condos

Woolwich whittles down tax hike somewhat to 3.9%

Catholic teachers join public board on the picket lines