-12.3 C
Elmira
Friday, January 17, 2020
Back Issues
Advertising
Local News
Connecting Our Communities

Regional downloading adds new cost to township fire dept. budget

Steve Kannon
By Steve Kannon
50
0

TRENDING

Local NewsSteve Kannon - 0

News Briefs

Woolwich nixes traffic islands Displeased with the troublesome pedestrian islands installed during the Region of Waterloo’s reconstruction of Church Street...
Get the full story ...
Woolwich Township CouncilSteve Kannon - 1

Woolwich proposes 5% tax hike for 2020

Budget talks underway this week, Woolwich council is looking at five per cent hike in property taxes, a...
Get the full story ...
Local NewsSteve Kannon - 2

20-year-old agreement causes a stir

An Elmira environmentalist’s “smoking gun” appears to be shooting blanks. Al Marshall, a long-time critic of cleanup efforts at...
Get the full story ...
EDSS SportsSteve Kannon - 0

EDSS student wins U.S. baseball scholarship

It’s January and nowhere near Florida, but St. Jacobs’ Blake Jacklin is in a baseball frame of mind....
Get the full story ...

THIS WEEK

Elmira
clear sky
-12.3 ° C
-10 °
-15 °
66 %
2.1kmh
1 %
Sat
-4 °
Sun
3 °
Mon
-6 °
Tue
-9 °
Wed
-10 °

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Local News

One-day strike to close region’s Catholic schools on Tuesday

Steve Kannon - 0
Catholic schools across the region will be closed Tuesday as the union representing their teachers looks to get the province back to the bargaining...
Get the full story ...
Editorial

Talk of affordable housing is just that while growth continues

Steve Kannon - 0
Woolwich councillors aren’t wrong when they say there’s a lack of housing options, particularly affordable ones, in the township. Nor...
Get the full story ...
Steve Kannon

Spending on transit, bike lanes unlikely to pay any dividends

Steve Kannon - 0
There’s an “if you build it, they will come” mentality to both transit and so-called active transportation (walking, biking) schemes in Waterloo Region. That’s...
Get the full story ...
EDSS Sports

EDSS student wins U.S. baseball scholarship

Steve Kannon - 0
It’s January and nowhere near Florida, but St. Jacobs’ Blake Jacklin is in a baseball frame of mind. That’s not a passing fancy,...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Chicken barn destroyed by fire Thursday morning

Steve Kannon - 0
Fire completely levelled a two-storey chicken barn on the Third Line of Mapleton Township Thursday morning. Damage was pegged at $250,000.
Get the full story ...

Regional downloading is expected to add $100,000 a year to the cost of operating the Woolwich Fire Department to help cover the cost of a new radio system.

Township council meeting January 9 added $55,000 to the department’s 2020 budget, expected to pass $1.9 million. The new digital radio system is to be online by summer, the budget figure covering a cost of about $1,000 per year per radio through the end of 2020.

“That’s a totally new line in our budget that we have no option with,” said fire chief Dale Martin, noting all emergency services in the region will be on the new system.

The changeover has been in the works since 2013, plagued by delays and cost overruns – originally budgeted at $23 million, the system is now estimated at $30 million. The new equipment will replace a failing analog system installed in 1994 and used by police, fire departments, transit and public works. Waterloo Regional Police, the system’s largest user, were charged with implementing a replacement.

“The region used to cover those costs. When it got transferred to the police … the decision was made that ultimately the costs would be shared,” said township chief administrative officer David Brenneman.

The township has no choice but to switch over to the new system, he added.

Martin said the current equipment is starting to fail, with mounting repair costs and replacement parts becoming impossible to find, noting the base hardware has one foot in the grave and the other on a banana peel.

The new radios are more robust, ensuring communication is maintained in more extreme conditions such as going underground, and provide interoperability between fire, police and EMS.

“It is a better system than what we have now.”

For Brenneman, the cost-sharing formula remains a key point of contention. He suggested usage would be a better metric than simply the number of individual radios put into service.

“A split on the number of radios … was the easiest and most efficient in terms of cost-sharing,” he said of the rationale behind the formula. “That needs to be looked at.”

Police are the largest users of the system, along with Grand River Transit and the city fire departments.

Given the state of the current equipment – police have reported communications issues, for instance – getting the new system online is the first priority, said Brenneman.

“We are assured this will be fully operational by the end of June.”

In the vein of unavoidable costs, the fire department also faces mandatory equipment-replacement costs for the likes of air packs.

The township has budgeted $382,000 this year and next for the breathing gear, which the province decrees must be replaced every 15 years. There’s also another $50,000 this year and next for SCBA tanks.

Woolwich’s volunteer firefighters will get a three per cent raise this year – to $26 per hour from $25.25 – when they’re called into service.

The township continues to play catch-up to the higher pay in other municipalities, said Martin.

“We’re showing our firefighters that we’re trying.”

Overall staff costs are up 5.1 per cent of the 2019 budget, representing $1.2 million of the department’s $1.95 million budget.

On the capital side, the township has earmarked $700,000 to renovate the Maryhill fire station, which suffers from a number of structural and space issues.

Some $500,000 is to be spent this year on the first phase of the work, which calls for renovating the existing truck bays, replacing the roof, adding new insulation, a new washroom and storage space. The remaining costs are scheduled for phase 2 in 2021, including a new water reservoir and septic system, along with renovating the office and meeting room and adding a washroom.

The renovations are more cost-effective than building a new station, estimated at $1.7 million, said director of rec. and facilities Ann McArthur.

“We feel this is the most economical way, to renovate the building.”

Coun. Murray Martin remained skeptical, however, noting previous councils had twice decided not to renovate the building due to concerns that it was good money after bad.

“I would sooner tear that down and build new,” he said, suggesting additional problems would be discovered once the renovation work got underway.

His colleagues opted for the renovation option instead, however.

“New is great, but I think we repurpose what we have,” said Coun. Patrick Merlihan.

As council revisited the capital budget Tuesday night, Martin said new information made it clear the renovating the fire hall made sense, adding he would like to see the bulk of the work done in 2020 rather than dragging it out over two years.

Previous articleOne-day strike to close region’s Catholic schools on Tuesday
Next articleWoolwich looks to add green projects as part of climate action plan

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

LIVING HERE

Living HereVeronica Reiner - 0

The new face of health promotion

There’s a new face around the Woolwich Community Health Centre. Gebre Berlihun has taken on the role of public health promoter after the retirement of 25-year employee Joy Finney in October.
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Elmira Sugar Kings

Kings win two more to keep streak alive

Veronica Reiner - 0
The Elmira Sugar Kings extended their 2020 winning streak and their hold on the conference standings with a pair of wins over the weekend.
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

New app a one-stop shop for region’s waste program

Veronica Reiner - 0
Not sure when your garbage will be picked up? What’s currently allowed in the recycling bin? There’s an app for that.
Get the full story ...
EDSS Sports

EDSS student wins U.S. baseball scholarship

Steve Kannon - 0
It’s January and nowhere near Florida, but St. Jacobs’ Blake Jacklin is in a baseball frame of mind. That’s not a passing fancy,...
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

EDCL donates $1,000 as thank-you to Floradale firefighters

Veronica Reiner - 0
Thanking the Woolwich Fire Department, Elmira District Community Living this week donated $1,000 to the Floradale station. Firefighters from Floradale...
Get the full story ...
Creative Arts

Choir to bring the sounds of Africa to Elmira

Veronica Reiner - 0
An Elmira church will play host to a lively performance by an internationally-acclaimed children’s choir from Uganda, Africa. The Watoto...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Local News

Record rainfall in the region

Veronica Reiner - 0
Unusual winter weather walloped local areas as well as Waterloo Region this past weekend, with record levels of rainfall across the Grand River watershed.
Get the full story ...
Local News

Woolwich looks to add green projects as part of climate action plan

Steve Kannon - 0
Planting trees remains Woolwich’s priority in rolling out a 0.5 per cent greening levy on property taxes again this year. How much more...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Chicken barn destroyed by fire Thursday morning

Steve Kannon - 0
Fire completely levelled a two-storey chicken barn on the Third Line of Mapleton Township Thursday morning. Damage was pegged at $250,000.
Get the full story ...
Woolwich Township Council

Woolwich proposes 5% tax hike for 2020

Steve Kannon - 1
Budget talks underway this week, Woolwich council is looking at five per cent hike in property taxes, a move that would add $43.82...
Get the full story ...
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Record rainfall in the region

Woolwich looks to add green projects as part of climate action...

One-day strike to close region’s Catholic schools on Tuesday