-12.3 C
Elmira
Friday, January 17, 2020
Back Issues
Advertising
Local SportsEDSS Sports
Connecting Our Communities

EDSS student wins U.S. baseball scholarship

St. Jacobs’ Blake Jacklin looks to take his game to the next level after being recruited to Grand Rapids, Mich.

Steve Kannon
By Steve Kannon
342
0

It’s January and nowhere near Florida, but St. Jacobs’ Blake Jacklin is in a baseball frame of mind. That’s not a passing fancy, as the sport has been a key part of his life since the age of 3. Dedication to it has earned home a scholarship to Davenport University in Michigan.

For the last few years, Jacklin has been an outfielder with the London-based Great Lake Canadians program, an elite squad that has provided him with plenty of training … and exposure to U.S. Scouts.

“We play in a lot of tournaments in the States,” said Jacklin, noting it was at one such outing last fall that he caught Davenport’s eye. “I guess they liked what they saw.”

With the scholarship in hand, he’ll be heading off to Grand Rapids in September. For now, he’ll continue with his training in preparation for his NCAA baseball experience.

Collegiate ball is the next stage in a passion that started early. His first organized games came courtesy of South Woolwich Minor Baseball, and by the time he was in Grade 2 he’d made the jump to the more expansive Waterloo program.

Those early years were formative, he said.

“They helped me grow into the player I am today.”

It was when he was in Grade 8 that he saw that he could pursue baseball at a higher level, setting his sights on the scholarship route, as he’d long been a fan of college sports.

“That was when I thought, ‘maybe I can give this a shot,’” said Jacklin.

A couple of years later he switched to the Great Lake Canadians program launched by a couple of guys with pro baseball experience, Chris Robinson and Adam Stern.

“It’s a great learning experience,” he said of playing against stronger competition. “There are some good players there.”

Instructors keep them focused, noting there’s plenty of competition at each phase along the road to playing professional baseball.

“Someone is always gunning for your spot. You’ve got to stay committed to what you’re doing.”

Jacklin is very familiar with that commitment, having devoted much of his time to training. His current schedule covers six days a week, including two in London. On top of that, though having graduated last summer from EDSS, he’s back part time taking extra credits, fitting part-time work into the week.

“Your social life definitely suffers a bit,” he laughed. “Baseball would always come first.”

Having been focused on his goal from an early age, Jacklin notes his parents have been supportive every step of the way.

“I owe a lot to my parents,” he said. “I’m very thankful for all that they’ve done for me throughout my baseball career.”

The hard work and effort have paid off to date, with his college years now on the horizon. Jacklin said he’s looking forward to the new adventure.

“I like meeting new people, having new experiences,” he said, adding past shifts to new teams and plenty of travel should help in the adjustment.

“Being able to play baseball at the next level will be exciting.”

Steve Kannon
Steve Kannonhttps://www.observerxtra.com
A community newspaper journalist for more than two decades, Steve Kannon is the editor of the Observer.
Previous articleThink of posterity and posteriors when tying flies
Next articleLefcourtland: January 16, 2020

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

CREATIVE ARTS

Creative ArtsVeronica Reiner - 0

Choir to bring the sounds of Africa to Elmira

An Elmira church will play host to a lively performance by an internationally-acclaimed children’s choir from Uganda, Africa. The Watoto Children’s Choir brings its high-energy presentation to Gale Presbyterian Church next...
Get the full story ...

In Print. Online. In Pictures. In Depth.

You obviously love community journalism. Thanks for visiting today. If you have a great local story, let us know.

Submit A News Tip
Wellesley Applejacks

Applejacks extend winning streak to three

Veronica Reiner - 0
The new year continues to be good to the Wellesley Applejacks, who picked up a pair of wins over the weekend to make...
Get the full story ...
Elmira Sugar Kings

Kings win two more to keep streak alive

Veronica Reiner - 0
The Elmira Sugar Kings extended their 2020 winning streak and their hold on the conference standings with a pair of wins over the weekend.
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

New app a one-stop shop for region’s waste program

Veronica Reiner - 0
Not sure when your garbage will be picked up? What’s currently allowed in the recycling bin? There’s an app for that.
Get the full story ...
Business Ventures

EDCL donates $1,000 as thank-you to Floradale firefighters

Veronica Reiner - 0
Thanking the Woolwich Fire Department, Elmira District Community Living this week donated $1,000 to the Floradale station. Firefighters from Floradale...
Get the full story ...
Creative Arts

Choir to bring the sounds of Africa to Elmira

Veronica Reiner - 0
An Elmira church will play host to a lively performance by an internationally-acclaimed children’s choir from Uganda, Africa. The Watoto...
Get the full story ...
Woolwich Township Council

Woolwich proposes 5% tax hike for 2020

Steve Kannon - 1
Budget talks underway this week, Woolwich council is looking at five per cent hike in property taxes, a move that would add $43.82...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS

Local News

Wellesley opts to play ball with unhappy resident

Veronica Reiner - 0
A St. Clements woman is finally seeing a financial resolution to a property damage incident that occurred a year ago. Councillors meeting Tuesday night agreed...
Get the full story ...
Local Sports

Elmira Expos sit atop South Perth Men’s Fastball

Faisal Ali - 0
The Elmira Expos are topping the standings in the South Perth Men’s Fastball League as they approach the halfway point of the season, putting...
Get the full story ...
Local Sports

Elmira Expos up at bat

Faisal Ali - 0
Get the full story ...
Local Sports

Third Wellesley ball diamond to get new lighting this year

Veronica Reiner - 0
A third ball diamond in Wellesley will be getting new lighting much sooner than expected this year in light of new information that getting...
Get the full story ...
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Record rainfall in the region

Woolwich looks to add green projects as part of climate action...

Region of Waterloo

Regional downloading adds new cost to township fire dept. budget