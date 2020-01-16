-12.3 C
Elmira
Friday, January 17, 2020
Back Issues
Advertising
ColumnsGwynne Dyer
Their View / Opinion

Downed planes are collateral damage

Gwynne Dyer
Column By Gwynne Dyer
18
0

One of the main causes of death for airline passengers in recent decades is being shot down by somebody’s military. Not the very biggest, of course: accidents account for nine-tenths of all deaths in civilian airline crashes, and terrorist attacks and hijackings cause most of the rest. But a solid 2.5 per cent of the deaths are due to trigger-happy people in military uniforms.

The statistics are pretty reliable for so-called ‘major incidents’ (more than 50 deaths): 1,379 airline passengers killed in civilian planes shot down because they were off-course or simply mis-identified, out of a total of 57,767 deaths in 594 crashes since the first ‘high fatality’ crash in 1923.

The first was an El Al plane that strayed into Bulgarian airspace in 1955, the second an off-course Libyan airliner shot down by Israel over the Sinai Peninsula in 1973. The last of the military shoot-downs in which actual fighters were involved was an off-track Korean Air Lines jumbo jet shot down by a Soviet fighter in 1983. All 269 passengers and crew were killed.

Since then the killing has been done by surface-to-air missiles, with no visual identification. The first of these was in 1988, when the U.S. Navy ship Vincennes, operating illegally in Iran’s territorial waters, shot down an Iran Air jet bound for Dubai with 290 people aboard in the mistaken belief that it was a fighter plane. They all died.

Ukrainian Air Force missiles shot down a Siberia Airlines flight over the Black Sea in 2001 during a military exercise, killing 78. In 2014 Russian-backed rebels fighting in eastern Ukraine shot down a Malaysian Airlines plane and killed all 298 passengers and crew.

And now 176 people, the great majority of them Canadian citizens or residents, have been killed just off the end of the runway in Tehran by a young Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps technician who thought he was shooting down an American drone. At least his commander acknowledged his personal responsibility – “I wish I was dead” – but the Iranian government lied about it for three days.

Technically, this kind of mistake is inexcusable. You don’t even need high-cost military technology: a free Swedish app called Flight Radar 24 will give you real-time flight data on your phone for all civilian airliners in the air in your vicinity. What we are dealing with here is mostly human error – but human error driven by paranoid politics and huge time pressure.

You can’t do anything about the time pressure: decisions really do sometimes have to be made in seconds if you suspect that you have a ‘hostile’ incoming on the radar. The paranoia might be easier to address in principle, but it’s equally inevitable in practice: all the shoot-downs happen in countries that are in acute military confrontations of one sort or another.

And that’s the point, really: all these shoot-downs are fundamentally a political and military phenomenon, not a technical malfunction or mere human error. We live in a far more peaceful world than our distant ancestors did, but our deepest cultural traditions are still tribal. Once a confrontation gets going, we quickly turn into Yanomamo villagers.

You can’t imagine an ‘accidental’ shoot-down of a civilian aircraft over Canada nowadays, for example. Back in the Cold Days, however, there were surface-to-air missile systems in Canada, designed to shoot down Soviet bombers but perfectly capable of making the same sort of mistake that killed a plane-load of Canadians over Tehran last week. Nobody is invulnerable, and nobody is immune to the paranoia.

On the other hand, don’t despair. The great majority of the world’s people now live in countries where the risk of war is very low or entirely absent, and the cities are not surrounded by anti-aircraft missiles. We have already travelled a very long way from the time when every human society lived in constant fear of all its neighbours.

This is still a work in progress. The past century has seen the most destructive wars in history – which was inevitable, given the growth in technology, wealth and population. But it was also the first time that people ceased to see war as natural, honourable, and potentially profitable, and latterly warfare has gone into a steep decline.

There could still be back-sliding, especially if the climate crisis overwhelms us, but so far the trend line is promising. The world’s population has more than doubled in the past half-century, but the number of people killed in war is less than a tenth of what it was in the previous half-century.

However, the planes are much bigger, and there are now around a million people in the air at any given moment, so there are also more people being killed in shoot-downs. It’s never any consolation to tell people that things are getting better on average when they have been devastated by a personal loss. But for what it’s worth, they are.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to The Observer's online community. Pseudonyms are not permitted. By submitting a comment, you accept that The Observer has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner The Observer chooses. Please note that The Observer does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our submission guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

We're looking for opinions that count.

Yours. Join in the conversation, provide another viewpoint, change minds with your perspective.

Write a Letter

OUR COLUMNISTS

Steve Kannon

Spending on transit, bike lanes unlikely to pay any dividends

Steve Kannon Steve Kannon - 0
There’s an “if you build it, they will come” mentality to both transit and so-called active transportation (walking, biking) schemes in Waterloo Region. That’s...
Get the full story ...
Steve Kannon

January doldrums ideal for pondering the end of the world

Steve Kannon Steve Kannon - 0
January already got you down? It might get worse before it gets better, at least if you subscribe to the pseudoscience – and...
Get the full story ...
Gwynne Dyer

Downed planes are collateral damage

Gwynne Dyer Gwynne Dyer - 0
One of the main causes of death for airline passengers in recent decades is being shot down by somebody’s military. Not the very...
Get the full story ...
Gwynne Dyer

Iran likely to play the long game

Gwynne Dyer Gwynne Dyer - 0
If the Iranians played the game the same way that Donald Trump does, then their revenge for the American assassination of Iran’s leading general,...
Get the full story ...
Owen Roberts

So what’s wrong with a $4 turkey?

Owen Roberts Owen Roberts - 0
Afriend of mine – let’s call her Tara, because that’s her name – visited relatives in Michigan over the Christmas holidays, and noticed the...
Get the full story ...
Owen Roberts

Major agricultural trends for 2020 taking root locally

Owen Roberts Owen Roberts - 0
Major agricultural trends being predicted this year for all of Canada are taking root here in the region. Although it’s months before crop producers...
Get the full story ...
Not So Great Outdoorsman

Think of posterity and posteriors when tying flies

Steve Galea Steve Galea - 0
This week, I have been making an effort to tie at least one pike fly every day so that when the spring season...
Get the full story ...
Not So Great Outdoorsman

The psychology of ice fishing

Steve Galea Steve Galea - 0
A lot of people think a person has to be crazy to go ice fishing. After all, what you are doing is deliberately...
Get the full story ...
Strange But True

That you have a phone number can be traced to the measles

Bill & Rich Sones Bill & Rich Sones - 0
Q.  How did an epidemic of measles lead to the introduction of phone numbers? A.  At one time, all phone calls...
Get the full story ...
Strange But True

Size not an issue, as moquitoes top list of deadliest predators

Bill & Rich Sones Bill & Rich Sones - 0
Q.  Which of the following is the deadliest predator of people on the planet?  A. sharks   B. lions and other big cats   C. human...
Get the full story ...
- Advertisement -
Write a Letter
Submit a News Tip
Find a Back Issue
Observer Policies

MORE COLUMNS

Theatre

Answering some of life’s mysteries, and posing one

Steve Kannon - 0
Is there life after death? Is it better to prepare for that eventuality now, or just grab onto life and enjoy the ride?...
Get the full story ...
Editorial

Water bills join death and taxes as inevitable

Steve Kannon - 0
Death, taxes and ever-increasing water bills. Woolwich wants to link the latter two, with the first not a good enough...
Get the full story ...
Local News

Some 450 animals perish in fire

Veronica Reiner - 0
It was all hands on deck when all three Wellesley fire stations, Waterloo Regional Police and a Woolwich Fire Department tanker were called to...
Get the full story ...
Steve Kannon

Death penalty sates need for vengeance; danger in our authoritarian times

Steve Kannon - 0
The killing in Fredericton of four people, two of them police officers, has sparked another round of the eternal gun-control debate. Even in Canada,...
Get the full story ...
© 2020 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
Tel: 519-669-5790
Email: info@woolwichobserver.com
20B Arthur Street North, Elmira, ON
MORE STORIES

Record rainfall in the region

Woolwich looks to add green projects as part of climate action...

Region of Waterloo

Regional downloading adds new cost to township fire dept. budget